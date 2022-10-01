Saquon Barkley is exactly the type of player the Bears don’t need to be dealing with right now.

Saquon Barkley has been held in check (relatively speaking) over the last two weeks of the season and needs to have a huge game for the Giants to have a chance against the Bears. Fortunately for Barkley and the Giants, the Bears’ defense has been horrendous against the run to start the season.

The Bears are tied with the Seahawks and have given up the second most rushing yards of any team in the NFL this season behind only the Texans. The Bears also have a huge issue with their defensive tackle talent and depth and have starting linebacker Matt Adams listed as out for the game.

The fact that it’s a home game for the Giants and they’re trying to establish the same level of competitiveness under a new coach as the Bears are under Matt Eberflus means they’re going to be extra motivated to win. Add in last year’s embarrassing loss at Soldier Field and you have the making of what could be a reality check for the Monsters of the Midway.

Saquon Barkley is due to have another huge game after racking up 164 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in their week 1 victory. Saquon Barkley is going to have to be the primary focus of the Bears’ defense because Daniel Jones hasn’t proven to be even an average QB for the Giants and will be without three of his receivers.

One might argue that the Bears should stack the box with eight defenders throughout most of the game with Jaquan Brisker lining up as a fourth linebacker and playing downhill to stop Saquon Barkley. If the Bears are to have any chance in this game at slowing Barkley down, Brisker is going to have to be the reason why.

In addition to Brisker, Roquan Smith is going to have every opportunity to earn his future contract extension on Sunday. After having a huge game against the lowly Houston Texans, Smith was lauded for his play in week 3. However a true measure of Smith’s greatness will come against in this game against Barkley.

If Smith is able to be a part of a defense that slows down one of the best backs in the league, and the Bears come out with a big victory on the road, then we can talk further about Smith’s value to the Bears’ defense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE