Legendary ex-Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen was on hand at the Paris 2024 Olympic Basketball Finals to support the American team as they won the gold medal in men’s basketball, defeating France 98-87. Pippen is an iconic figure in the history of the Chicago Bulls and the NBA, as well as a key member of the inaugural Dream Team at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Scottie Pippen‘s presence at the final also served as an endorsement of his former teammate and current U.S. coach, Steve Kerr, while also serving as a reminder of the rich history and legacy the Dream Team has left in world basketball.

In 1992, Scottie Pippen was a member of the famed Dream Team that competed in the Barcelona Olympics. This team had a transformative effect on the international perception of basketball. The team, which consisted of renowned players such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, put on a formidable performance, winning by an average margin of 44 points.

Wearing the number 8, Pippen showcased his versatility by contributing to both defensive and offensive strategies, highlighting his multi-dimensional skills.

Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr’s friendship

Scottie Pippen is one of the most prominent figures in Chicago Bulls history, especially in light of his role alongside Michael Jordan. Together, they led the team to six NBA championships in the 1990s and established themselves as dominant players in the league. Known for his versatility and defensive prowess, Pippen was instrumental in transforming the Bulls into a championship-caliber team.

Pippen and Steve Kerr developed a strong professional relationship during their time together on the Chicago Bulls. Known for his accurate shooting and intelligence on the court, Kerr was a key teammate during Chicago’s glory years.

That relationship has remained strong over the years, adding an emotional layer to the fact that Scottie Pippen was on hand to watch Kerr lead Team USA to another Olympic gold medal.

However, Scottie Pippen was present at the ceremony, not only to celebrate the triumph, but also to symbolize the continuity of a legacy. Pippen must have been pleased and nostalgic to see his former teammate, Steve Kerr, lead Team USA to victory. He knows the rigors of competing and winning at the highest level.

The relationship between Pippen and Kerr is an excellent example of the camaraderie and respect that is built in sports. Throughout the 1990s, Kerr was the Bulls’ go-to shooter, always available to respond in the clutch, while Pippen was responsible for leading both the offense and defense.

That dynamic has carried over to a new generation of players who, under Kerr’s tutelage, continue to excel in the world of basketball, with Pippen as an esteemed observer of his legacy in the sport.

The Road to Paris 2024 Olimpic Gold

Historically, the United States has been the dominant force in Olympic basketball, a trend that continued in Paris 2024. Team USA, led by Steve Kerr, entered the final game with an undefeated record against host nation France. From the start, France proved to be a worthy opponent, using their status as the home team to challenge the NBA stars.

Yabusele, the leader of the French team, displayed remarkable skills at times, but the U.S. team, which featured renowned athletes such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, quickly established its dominance in the second half.

The collective experience and talent of the American team was evident. France showed commendable tenacity, even cutting the deficit to three points in the final quarter. However, it was Stephen Curry who set the tone, hitting four consecutive three-pointers to effectively extinguish any remaining French hopes.

Ultimately, the scoreboard reflected the U.S. team’s superiority with a 98-87 victory, securing their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal and 17th in Olympic basketball history.

