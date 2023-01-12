Northwestern Offensive Tackle Peter Skoronski 2023 NFL draft scouting report

Peter Skoronski finished his junior year for the Wildcats as the number one rated tackle in college football. Incredible given the fact Northwestern had one win this year and that was in Ireland during week 0. Peter played 9 games his freshman year, 12 in his sophomore year and another full 12 games this past season.

Skoronski has played 2,381 snaps for Northwestern on the offensive line and has only let up 5 sacks in that time. Northwestern is a Big 10 school and the Big 10 produces some of the best defensive lineman year in and year out. Specifically last season he was close to 900 snaps and only one sack was allowed by Skoronski.

Peter Skoronski was also nominated for the Outland Trophy this season. That award is given to the best interior lineman in the country. Skoronski did not win the award but he was nominated with only two other players in the country. Skoronski was also voted AP First Team Preseason All American the past season which is a high honor for any college player.

The Chicago Bears could certainly use another lineman to help protect Justin Fields which was truly a struggle throughout the season. Braxton Jones was selected by the Bears last year and ended up becoming the starter where he has shown promise but has also struggled in pass protection. While Jones has the NFL experience already at left tackle, Skoronski could be a fit at right tackle as aging veteran Riley Reiff currently holds that spot.

Let’s getting into the scouting report for Skoronski where we will look at strengths, weaknesses and if he is a fit for the Chicago Bears in 2023.

Position: Left Tackle

Height/Weight: 6 foot 4, 315 pounds

Career Stats: 33 starts at left tackle, two consecutive 12 games seasons, 2,381 snaps played, 26 total QB hurries, 13 total QB hits and 5 sacks allowed.

Via NFL Draft Buzz:

“Skoronski is a great all-around offensive lineman with the potential to become a very good starter in the NFL. He has an impressive three years of college experience, having started for Northwestern since his freshman year. He’s an experienced, technician, whose feet balance and hand usage are all already elite, giving him an edge over other players in this draft class.”

Strengths:

Exceptional athleticism

High football intelligence

Natural leader with high work ethic

Crisp hand technique and pass sets

Firm anchor and dynamic base in protection

Weaknesses:

Limited length

Struggles with wingspan and getting hands attached

Play strength not strong enough to be seen as a tackle

As an outside chance to stick at left tackle, but he might actually fit better on the right side or kicking in to a guard spot

How long does @NUFBFamily OT Peter Skoronski stay on the board come draft time? Top ten pick? Top fifteen? pic.twitter.com/aNQ7pd0OMa — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) January 9, 2023

Above is Peter Skoronski lined up against former 5 Star defensive end Zach Harrison from Ohio State.

How does Peter Skoronski fit with the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears need a lot of things during this rebuild. One major thing that the Bears need and any team needs for success is offensive lineman. As of now Justin Fields is the QB and it is hard to truly evaluate him as a passer when he’s always running around as the pocket breaks down quickly.

While Skoronski is 6 foot 4 and Braxton Jones has more prototypical size at left tackle make no mistake that Skoronski is the type of player who could adjust and player on the right. While it may be more difficult considering Skoronski played tackle his whole career, he could slip into a guard spot.

Plenty of mock drafts have Peter Skoronski in the top ten because teams view him as flexible across the offensive line. It certainly would be a head scratcher if the Bears took Skoronski number one overall but it wouldn’t be a bad look if he was taken in the top ten after the Bears trade the pick.

Projected round:

CBS Mock Draft (No. 7)

Pro Football Focus (No. 13)

Sports Illustrated Mock (No. 11)

