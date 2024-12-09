The Chicago Bears experiment with Thomas Brown is off to a poor start. Brown, a passing coordinator at Halloween, was thought by many in Chicago to be a “Mike Tomlin” sort of savior to replace Matt Eberflus.

Predictably, Brown and the Bears were outclassed by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 at Levi’s Stadium in the 38-year-olds first outing as a head coach. (Tomlin won his debut as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-7 route of the Cleveland Browns in 2007.)

The Bears must now look for outside help to fix the locker room culture. General manager Ryan Poles has had a hand in creating this problem, which is part of the reason CEO Kevin Warren isn’t leaving Poles to his own devices to pick the next head coach.

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, a league executive doesn’t think Warren is so sure Chicago’s front office is capable of making such an important decision. Warren and Poles didn’t dismiss the idea that there would be a committee interviewing and choosing the next head coach. Poles said last week the team would lean on a “think tank” before making the hire.

The Chicago Bears are considering Operation Stupid

The executive thinks Poles’ words mean the Bears are looking at using a search firm, which they called a “stupid” process.

Via Biggs:

One longtime league executive believes that was a sign the Bears at least have floated the idea internally. Whether that’s true, who knows, but Poles didn’t dismiss the possibility and he’s pretty straightforward in these settings. “That tells me they haven’t flushed it out yet, and that’s a stupid way to hire a coach,” the executive said. “That’s what colleges do.”

Are college football teams run better than the Bears?

A college hiring process might be a step up for an organization that is run like a mom-and-pop shop.

What the confusion here reeks of is an organization that doesn’t have a plan and doesn’t have confidence that the leaders in the front office can execute a plan to find their next head coach.

While firing Eberflus in November wasn’t helpful on the field on Sunday, it is giving the front office a little more time to figure out a plan.

Hopefully, it’s not a “stupid” one.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE