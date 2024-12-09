Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears believed to be considering ‘stupid’ move in coaching search: Report

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears experiment with Thomas Brown is off to a poor start. Brown, a passing coordinator at Halloween, was thought by many in Chicago to be a “Mike Tomlin” sort of savior to replace Matt Eberflus.

Predictably, Brown and the Bears were outclassed by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 at Levi’s Stadium in the 38-year-olds first outing as a head coach. (Tomlin won his debut as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-7 route of the Cleveland Browns in 2007.)

The Bears must now look for outside help to fix the locker room culture. General manager Ryan Poles has had a hand in creating this problem, which is part of the reason CEO Kevin Warren isn’t leaving Poles to his own devices to pick the next head coach.

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, a league executive doesn’t think Warren is so sure Chicago’s front office is capable of making such an important decision. Warren and Poles didn’t dismiss the idea that there would be a committee interviewing and choosing the next head coach. Poles said last week the team would lean on a “think tank” before making the hire.

The Chicago Bears are considering Operation Stupid

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference President & CEO Kevin Warren Introduction
Jan 17, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, US; Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren speaks during the press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The executive thinks Poles’ words mean the Bears are looking at using a search firm, which they called a “stupid” process.

Via Biggs:

One longtime league executive believes that was a sign the Bears at least have floated the idea internally. Whether that’s true, who knows, but Poles didn’t dismiss the possibility and he’s pretty straightforward in these settings.

“That tells me they haven’t flushed it out yet, and that’s a stupid way to hire a coach,” the executive said. “That’s what colleges do.”

Are college football teams run better than the Bears?

NFL: Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus Press Conference
Jan 31, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey speaks at a Press Conference to introduce new Chicago Bears-Head Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

 

A college hiring process might be a step up for an organization that is run like a mom-and-pop shop.

What the confusion here reeks of is an organization that doesn’t have a plan and doesn’t have confidence that the leaders in the front office can execute a plan to find their next head coach.

While firing Eberflus in November wasn’t helpful on the field on Sunday, it is giving the front office a little more time to figure out a plan.

Hopefully, it’s not a “stupid” one.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply