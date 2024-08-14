Which Chicago Bears players are poised to breakout this season?

The Chicago Bears are entering a season with the most optimism that there has been in recent memory. A big reason why is the young talent on this squad, which has the odds positioning the Bears as a favourite to make the playoffs.

The Bears have numerous young rising stars on their team, and several are poised to break out and make some serious noise. These are the players that sportsbooks, media outlets, and fans expect to take a major step into the national spotlight this season into relevancy.

Caleb Williams

The spotlight on Caleb Williams is incredibly bright. The vast majority of sports betting sites have Williams pegged as the favorite to earn Rookie of the Year honors. The young first-overall pick has the creativity, arm talent, and accuracy to thrive as a quarterback right away, and expectations are extremely high. With the incredible skill position talent around him, many believe Caleb is primed for a massive first year in the league. If he can live up to the expectations straight away, he will be one of the most celebrated athletes Chicago has seen in some time.

Roschon Johnson

There aren’t many people nationally paying attention to Roschon Johnson, especially after the Chicago Bears signed D’Andre Swift to a heavy contract. But while Swift is speedy and a great pass-catcher, Johnson can still play a real role in this offense. The odds are that Johnson will get a lot of goal-line carries, as he has a more physical, bruising playing style. Don’t bet on him breaking any major rushing records, but expect Johnson to be a regular fixture in the end zone for a Bears offense that could put up some serious points.

Tyrique Stevenson

Jaylon Johnson was a breakout superstar for the Chicago Bears last year, but for this defense to be elite, someone needs to step out opposite him. Tyrique Stevenson, the second-year cornerback from Miami, is expected to be that guy. Stevenson has matched up against the Bears’ top options in training camp and looked strong, and he was a consistently disruptive force in his rookie season. He plays aggressively and takes risks, which makes him a player who fans will either love or be frustrated by. But with a starting job in hand, he’s a real threat to make a name for himself this year.

Jaquan Brisker

One important thing for a defense is a player who can set the tone and spark fear in opposing playmakers. Jaquan Brisker has established himself as that type of player through two years in the NFL. The young safety is entering his third year in the league, and he is a physical, talented player who could step up as a potential Pro Bowler this year. You won’t find Brisker on any of the odds for Defensive Player of the Year awards on sportsbooks, but he has the kind of attitude and talent that could make him a superstar.

Austin Booker

Austin Booker is a highly unheralded player as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The edge rusher out of Kansas may not be known by most fans, but he could play a very real role on the Chicago Bears’ defense. The team needs someone to step up opposite Montez Sweat, and many believe that Booker can be that guy. Booker has really impressed in training camp and preseason, and it might only be a matter of time before he is in the starting lineup. He has a tremendous opportunity that few players picked so late find themselves in and could get playing time early and often.

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze was widely considered a superstar talent at wide receiver, and the Chicago Bears were lucky to get him at the ninth overall pick of the draft. Odunze has established incredible chemistry with Caleb Williams but doesn’t seem to be a favorite for rookie honors on most betting sites. This is due to a lack of opportunity, as Kennan Allen and D.J. Moore are more established. However, expect Odunze to start games on the outside. He is big and athletic and could emerge as a favorite of Williams in short order.

Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright is a massive piece of the puzzle for the Chicago Bears this year. After starting as the Chicago Bears’ right tackle in his rookie year, he will maintain that role for a squad expected to be much more competitive. Wright performed well as a rookie first-round pick, but for the Bears to be a real threat, they need him to get even better. The offensive line is one of the team’s question marks, and Wright is the player with the most pedigree on that line. He will need to set the tone for the group and ensure Williams is kept upright enough to get the ball out to his talented weapons.

