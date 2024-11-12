Chicago Bears make desperate coaching change

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus admitted the team needed changes before their Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have lost three games in a row after their bye in Week 7.

On Sunday, the Bears lost 19-3 to the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. The losing effort gave the offense a total of 27 points in their last three outings.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Eberflus were criticized for multiple coaching decisions recently, especially in Chicago’s 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Multiple team captains had serious talks with Waldron about his coaching style after the first three weeks of the season.

Shane Waldron is no longer the Chicago Bears OC

Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Waldron is no longer the offensive coordinator in Chicago. The Bears are expected to promote Thomas Brown to replace Waldron.

“Thomas Brown, the onetime NFL running back, has interviewed for several head coaching jobs and was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2023,” Pelissero posted on X. “Now, the firing of Shane Waldron opens a big opportunity for him to get Caleb Williams rolling in Chicago.”

Brown was hired as the Bears passing game coordinator before the 2024 season. He won Super Bowl 56 as an assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

Waldron was hired as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in the 2024 offseason. He previously served as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023.

The Bears offense is ranked 24th in total points per game entering Week 11.

The move won’t reflect well on the choices of Eberflus this offseason. He fired Luke Getsy at the end of the 2023 season in order to find an offensive coordinator that would pair well with a rookie quarterback. The third-year head coach passed on an opportunity to hire Kliff Kingsbury, who has Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels playing really good football this fall.

The move is one of desperation for Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles.

