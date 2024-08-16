On paper, the Chicago Bears have the most talented set of skilled players on offense in the team’s history. While one would think that should be all roses for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, it also comes with a headache.

A headache Williams and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will have to manage this season.

The Chicago Bears have a lot of star power on offense

Before the draft, some analysts suggested it might be a mistake for the Bears to take a wide receiver at No. 9 after the team traded for Keenan Allen. The Bears already had three solid pass-catching targets: DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and Allen.

The Bears also had to factor in getting D’Andre Swift and the rest of the backfield involved in the offensive scheme. Numerous elite players can be great until they don’t get the ball as often as they’d like.

The Bears added Rome Odunze in the draft.

Like we’ve seen with A.J. Brown in Philadelphia and Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, drama can ensue when star players don’t get the ball as often as they’d like in a game.

Shane Waldon knows communication is key

Waldron told Jeff Howe with The Athletic that distributing the ball fairly would be challenging this season. He said the offense needs to have open communication this season to keep players happy:

“Communication is the key to that because it is going to be a challenge,” Waldron told The Athletic. “There are only so many (touches) to go around. Being able to openly communicate with those guys and have those guys feeling comfortable to communicate back to us as coaches.

The Bears will try to find a proper balance

Williams could have the Bears humming this fall if the offense can communicate professionally. Waldon said having a field full of weapons is an advantage if they can strike a balance:

“If they’re seeing something over the course of a game or a way they can get more involved if something is happening, we’re always going to be better on offense when we’re balanced and the defense has to honor every blade of grass on the field with our different pieces.”

Williams will have to learn how to juggle more than finding the open receiver and keeping the ball out of harm’s way. Part of Williams’ progression as a quarterback will be learning how to be a leader of a pack of skilled players who want the ball.

