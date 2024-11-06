There is immense fervor following the Bears’ 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as the team has now lost back-to-back games following their bye week. It also marked the second consecutive week where tight end Cole Kmet received minimal focus in the offensive passing game, as he recorded zero targets or receptions in the loss to Arizona. Fans and media were outraged following the game wondering why offensive coordinator Shane Waldron hasn’t made it more of priority to get Kmet involved in the passing attack, but Waldron’s history as a play-caller proves that he has no desire to utilize the tight end as a pass-catcher.

Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme historically doesn’t utilize the tight end position consistent pass-catching target

Waldron has been an offensive coordinator in the league since joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 and working under head coach Pete Carroll. Before arriving in Seattle, Shane Waldron served for the passing game coordinator for three seasons with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. From 2018 to 2023, the play-caller either oversaw or contributed to offensive schemes that didn’t feature tight ends significantly in the passing offense.

In his three seasons as offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron significantly targeted the wide receivers on offense more than the team’s tight ends. From 2021 through 2023, Seattle’s offense consistently saw the top two or three receivers have nearly double the amount of targets, receptions, and yards than the tight ends. In 2022, pass-catchers, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf each had 84 receptions or more while both had 1,000 yards receiving, compared to tight end Noah Fant having 50 receptions and 486 yards.

Last season, Waldron’s offense consistently made it a priority to focus significantly on the Seahawks’ top three receivers in Lockett, Metcalf, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba each recorded 63 receptions or more and finished with 93 targets or more. Fant, on the other hand, saw his targets and receptions decrease as he finished 2023 with on 43 targets and 33 receptions. Shane Waldron’s passing offense in 2023 finished as the 14th ranked passing unit while quarterback Geno Smith passed for over 3,600 yards.

This season, Waldron has used Kmet and fellow tight end Gerald Everett very sparingly through the first eight games of the 2024 campaign. Through the first eight games, Chicago’s starting tight end has only had three games in which he has been targeted four or more times on throws from quarterback Caleb Williams. The lack of usage for Kmet is even more infuriating given that when he has been used, there has been noticeable offensive success.

In the three games that Kmet has been targeted four or more times, he has generated over 18 catches, 214 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. During Shane Waldron’s play-calling career, Chicago’s starting tight end is the most talented tight end that the offensive coordinator has worked with. Kmet, before 2024, had had three consecutive seasons of 50 receptions or more and has had 13 touchdown catches over the past two seasons.

Shane Waldron will need to utilize Cole Kmet If there is to be an offensive turnaround for the Bears

The issue at hand for the Bears’ offense is that Shane Waldron’s passing offense has been regressing and struggling to find consistency over the past few weeks. With Williams being constantly under pressure from opposing pass-rushers, the rookie quarterback has no time to let the passing route involving the team’s wide receivers to develop. In Sunday’s loss, Arizona’s defense consistently blitzed five or more defenders, giving the Bears’ signal-caller no option to complete a quick pass to a tight end to counteract the blitzing defenders.

It seems that Waldron’s most glaring flaw is that he is not adjusting his offensive scheme to match the skillset of the personnel that he has on offense. Despite having multiple successful downfield throws to the middle of the field to Kmet, we have rarely seen Chicago’s offensive coordinator come back to those plays that have generated 20 yards or more. With Chicago having the talented trio of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, there is no reason why Shane Waldron shouldn’t be scheming a tight end open over the middle to capitalize on a potential weakness in the defense.

With the Bears’ likely to have several of their starting offensive lineman out for the near future with injuries, Waldron now needs to adjust his offensive scheme to incorporate not just tight ends more, but running backs also. Kmet, given Williams’ struggles the last few weeks, now needs to be the targeted more than he has been in Chicago’s eight games to allow the rookie quarterback easier and quicker throws over the middle of the field. Shane Waldron has thrived on utilizing three wide receivers on offense, but now needs to use the trio to help get Kmet the ball more often.

The Bears currently stand at 4-4 with nine games left to go in the 2024 season, as there appear to be more concerning questions than hopeful answers, especially when it comes to Shane Waldron’s offensive play-calling. Chicago’s embattled offensive coordinator has a chance to begin correcting the wrongs by making his tight ends, especially Cole Kmet, a more prominent part of his passing attack. Williams’ development at quarterback and the team’s potential playoff push begins with offensive adjustments, and that starts with Waldron utilizing his tight ends more going forward.

