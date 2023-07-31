The Chicago Cubs are rumored to be interested in pursuing Shohei Ohtani next offseason amongst other notable suitors.

The Chicago Cubs have found themselves in the rumor mill for the services of two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Bruce Devine of 670 The Score reported on Saturday that the Cubs would absolutely be in play for the Japanese slugger.

The Chicago Cubs will be among the players for Shohei Ohtani when he turns free agent in November. I don’t think it’s any shocking news. I don’t think it’s any breaking news. I just think it’s appropriate news that a big market team like the Chicago Cubs are going to be interested in the Shohei Ohtani market going forward, according to industry sources. … The Cubs want to continue to be the Chicago Cubs, they want to be world champions in the future, and Ohtani’s tires will be kicked by the organization.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN also reported a similar story earlier today:

Jesse Rogers- “The Cubs would spend on Ohtani. I think he goes New York, LA, or Chicago. I think the Cubs want him. Maybe they’re saving their powder.” — Fake David Ross (@CubsSkipper) July 31, 2023

The New York Yankees have been notorious spenders under General Manager Brian Cashman so it would be no surprise if the Bronx Bombers made a serious run at Ohtani.

The New York Mets have been flexing their financial might under owner Steve Cohen’s majority stake in the team the past two years and you can probably find a picture of the 2021 AL MVP photoshopped into a Met’s jersey in almost any one of their fan pages at this point.

The Los Angeles Dodgers would be serious contenders for Oshu native as well and some see them as the favorites to acquire him.

The Cubs are in huge sports market however and could easily house and market a superstar like Ohtani. The issue is going to come down the money involved for a deal. There is only speculation at this point as to how large of a contract the Japanese superstar could garner but some estimates are north of 600 to 700 million dollars in its entirety.

The Cubs front office under Jed Hoyer have shown a historical reluctance to dish out huge contracts to superstar players. This may be a pipedream for Cubs fans but it is still something to watch for going into next offseason.

