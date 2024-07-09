Shota Imanaga is the only Cub named to the 2024 All Star Game.

The complete rosters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game were released on Monday, and the National League team has only one Chicago Cubs player. He is not other than Japanese rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell informed the team of Imanaga’s selection during a meeting before Sunday’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles at Wrigley Field.

“I had this idea in the back of my mind,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “I’m very grateful to everybody in the clubhouse and the support staff. I really watch the other players and try to do what they do.”

Shota Imanaga has been a gem in this lackluster season for the Chicago Cubs, a big reason to keep an eye on the team that sits in last place in the Old Circuit’s Central Division. The Cubs are 12-4 on Shota’s days and 30-45 in all other games.

Great production from a rotation led by Shota Imanaga, Taillon and Justin Steele has not erased an inconsistent offense. Any hope of a second-half comeback starts with their starting pitching and their ability to focus and adjust.

“He’s having a good day every day,” said Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and he wasn’t only referring to Imanaga’s exciting start to his major league career. He’s talking about the streamer’s relationship with everyone in the clubhouse.

Shota Imanaga didn’t allow a hit until his fourth start of the season on April 20. He did not miss a game until May 29. His effectiveness began to decline on June 21. It’s not just the numbers. His teammates simply appreciate his attitude.

“The competition in this game is fierce and intense,” Counsell said. “Most of us have to play the game. There’s something special about the way he competes.” “I think we’re all a little jealous because we get to watch him compete. At least I am. It’s a lot of fun to watch. It’s fun, but there’s a real, genuine joy when he competes on the mound.”

That inner confidence and sense of belief led Shota Imanaga to walk just 15 out of 373 batters he faced so far in his MLB debut. His 7-2 record includes two 1-0 wins and one no-decision. His 3.16 ERA ranks in the top 10 in the National League. His 91 innings to date, with at least one more start before the All-Star break, make him one of the biggest assets in baseball these days.

“He came out and said, ‘Boom, I’m not afraid of any of you. This is what I’m going to throw,'” Cubs pitcher Drew Smiley said. “It was very reassuring to see.”

He pitched more than 1,000 innings in Japan and beat Team USA in the final game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

There won’t be many Chicago Cubs at the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers. But the club will be well represented with the arm of Japan’s Shota Imanaga.

Shota Imanaga joins a star-studded roster

National league team

Starters:

C: William Contreras (MIL)

1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)

2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)

3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)

SS: Trea Turner (PHI)

OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

Pitchers:

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

Ryan Helsley, STL

Jeff Hoffman, PHI

Shota Imanaga, CHC

Reynaldo López, ATL

Chris Sale, ATL

Tanner Scott, MIA

Paul Skenes, PIT

Matt Strahm, PHI

Ranger Suárez, PHI

Robert Suarez, SD

Logan Webb, SF

Zack Wheeler, PHI

Reserves:

CJ Abrams, WSH

Pete Alonso, NYM

Luis Arraez, SD

Mookie Betts, LAD

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

Freddie Freeman, LAD

Ryan McMahon, COL

Teoscar Hernández, LAD

Jackson Merrill, SD

Heliot Ramos, SF

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

