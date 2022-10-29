Skip Bayless joined NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan to talk about the Bears win over the Patriots.

Skip Bayless may be one of the most reviled men in sports for some of his opinions but he spoke very highly not only of the Bears’ win over the Patriots, but the Bears potential under Matt Eberflus.

Skip Bayless rarely lavishes praise on any team, usually taking on the role of a troll and needling fans after a win like this. Instead, Skip Bayless took a different tact and effusively praised the Bears and the coaching staff.

Calling the Bears win a turning point, not in the sense that it will determine the rest of the season, but it’s a moment that could define Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus’ relationship and tenure together.

The Bears now head to Dallas for their second consecutive road game against a highly talented Cowboys team. However, the Bears are a sharpened team that has already faced equally talented teams in the 49ers and the Vikings.

They’re not likely to be intimidated by the Cowboys and are now formulating a belief in themselves that could serve them well down the stretch. If the Bears compete at a high level against the Cowboys or win for a second consecutive week it should be seen as nothing short of a warning shot to the rest of the league.

Building momentum for the second half of the season could be huge. After the Cowboys, the Bears face the Dolphins at home. A win against a resurgent Dolphins team could have the Bears in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC.

There are potentially four straight winnable games after the Dolphins game before the Bears have a bye week. After the bye week, they would square up against the current best team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, If Skip Bayless is correct and this was not a fluke and was indeed a turning point, the Bears could be one of the best teams in the NFC over the second half of the season.

