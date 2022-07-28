Chicago White Sox prospect Oscar Colas is tearing the cover of the ball after being promoted to Double-A

Oscar Colas has been the talk of the town since he signed with the Sox in January. The Cuban native was recently promoted to double-a Birmingham and is off to a blazing start with the club.

First multihomer game at Double-A ✅ No. 2 @whitesox prospect Oscar Colas goes deep twice for the @BhamBarons! pic.twitter.com/IOQqUee7HZ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 24, 2022

Colas, 23, in limited action in double-A, Colas is already off to a hot start. In 26 plate appearances, the big lefty is slashing .458/.500/.917. Hitting three home runs and driving eight runs, is impressive especially after being brought up to a higher level.

He has yet to homer in the notable pitcher friendly ballpark of Birmingham’s Regions Field, but he continues to hit the ball around the field as he went 5-13 with two doubles in a three game series. In his last series vs the Trash Pandas at their ballpark, Colas went 5-7 with two homers and five runs driven in.

After posting a 127 wRC+ in 59 games with the @WSDashBaseball, 23-year-old Cuban outfielder Oscar Colás is hitting .458/.500/.917 with three homers and a 266 wRC+ for the @BhamBarons in six games. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 25, 2022

Oscar Colas was the only White Sox representative at the Futures Game in Dodgers Stadium this past All-Star weekend, where he went 1-2 at the plate and a sliding grab on defense. It’s worth monitoring as Colas continues to rise after signing a 2.7 million contract in January, Colas has already been promoted and could continue to move up if his production continues.

