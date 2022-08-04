Dick Butkus isn’t getting cut

The Chicago Bears have a long history of elite linebacker play. If given three past great Bears linebackers, Brian Urlacher, Mike Singletary, or Dick Butkus, where you’d place the Hall of Fame players?

Personally, I’m starting Butkus. There’s no way in hell I’m telling him to ride the bench. I also don’t have the balls to tell Butkus to his face he’s getting cut off the team.

Butkus was known as a fierce linebacker. The way he hit opponents put fear into players who’d have to go against him. His style of play earned a lot of turnovers. Injury would cause his career to end early. But if healthy, there’s no way he’s not on the field for the Bears.

Urlacher can take a ride here

Right behind Dick Butkus, Urlacher would be a good substitute for the Bears’ first-team all-time defense. Urlacher was a leader for the Bears as well as an amazing athlete. It’s hard to put him on the bench, but it shows how deep the Bears have been at linebacker.

Urlacher’s dominant play helped the Bears win a lot of games with a subpar offense. There were games he helped orchestrate shutdowns that put the Bears on top. Urlacher earned a lot of turnovers during his 13 seasons with the team.

An awkward conversation with Singletary

It’s not easy to cut one of the most beloved Bears players. Singletary was the “heart” of the 1985 Bears team that won the Super Bowl. He made incredible plays that season for the Bears. Singletary was the 1985 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He was the best player on a stacked unit that included Dan Hampton, Richard Dent, Otis Wilson, Wilber Marshall, and William Perry. That kind of help would work in Singletary’s favor. And that kind of help is something Butkus and Urlacher didn’t have.

Singletary didn’t have the turnovers Urlacher and Butkus had. Urlacher and Butkus made quarterbacks fear to throw their way. Dick Butkus, playing three fewer years, had over twice the fumble recoveries Singletary did in his career. Of the three, I think he’d be the easiest one to call into the coach’s room and ask for the playbook back.

