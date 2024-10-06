3 Chicago Bears studs in a Week 5 win over the Panthers

The Chicago Bears improved to 3-2 with a 36-10 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The win is the Bears eighth straight at home. More than just home victories, the team is starting to build consistency on offense.

After struggling to score on offense through the first three weeks, the Bears have now scored 60 points in their last two outings. The Bears will ride a two-game winning streak into their Week 6 contest against the 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Here are three studs (thankfully, no duds) in the Bears win on Sunday.

Chicago Bears studs

Ryan Poles

The contest between the Bears and Panthers had a bigger meaning for the opposing front offices than just a stepping stone on the path to trying to earn a spot in the postseason. The Panthers’ trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft will be evaluated for years to come.

Fox broadcasters and commentators might not want to judge the Bears as winners of the trade, but general manager Ryan Poles clearly came out on top. The Panthers started former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday, as no the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young, was benched before Week 3.

Two of the Bears’ biggest additions from the trade, Caleb Williams and D.J. Moore, dominated the Panthers on Sunday. The Bears are on their way up with Williams. The Panthers are stuck in quarterback limbo with an unconfident Young.

Caleb Williams

Williams is doing the most important thing a rookie quarterback can do in his first season: he’s getting better in every game he’s playing. The USC standout went 20-of-29 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. He added 34 yards on the ground on five rushing attempts.

As Brendan Sugrue with the Bears Wire pointed out, Williams is the first Bears’ quarterback since 1970 to have multiple games with more than 300 passing yards. Williams has thrown for more than 300 yards in two of his last three games.

D.J. Moore

Moore went off against his former team. He recorded five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Moore’s best effort of the season. The former Panthers first-round pick did an excellent job with route running and getting separation against Carolina’s defense.

Moore and Williams looked out of sync during the first few games of the season. Moore was visibly frustrated after a miscommunication led to an incompletion on third down late in the Bears’ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2.

If Williams and Moore continue to develop rapport this season, the Bears offense could start to become dangerous when they face tougher defenses in November and December.

