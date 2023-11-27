Trending
Chicago Bears: 2 studs and duds from Matt Eberflus’ 1st NFC North win

NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears escaped their Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with a 12-10 nailbiter. The Bears won their first NFC North game in the Matt Eberflus era. It was the first win in the division for Fields as the starting quarterback since Oct. 3, 2021, when the Bears beat the Detroit Lions 24-14.

The Bears defense played well against backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The offense wasn’t in sync for most of the game. However, the Bears were able to engineer a long drive on their final possession, where they settled for their fourth made field goal to win the game.

Here are two studs and duds from the Bears’ win over the Vikings.

Chicago Bears studs

Montez Sweat

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat and the defensive line dominated the Vikings’ offensive line. Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks of Dobbs. The Bears’ pass rush was a huge reason Dobbs threw four interceptions.

Sweat had a slow start, at least in terms of getting a sack, after the Bears traded for him early in the month. He now has back-to-back games with a sack.

D.J. Moore

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) argues an offensive pass interference call against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ best offensive playmaker had the ball in his hands a lot. He finished with 11 receptions for 114 yards. On the Bears’ final offensive drive, Moore came up with a huge grab on a long third down that allowed the Bears to kick their game-winning field goal.

Chicago Bears duds

Luke Getsy (and his screens)

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings figured out Getsy’s offensive game plan on the first drive of the game. Did Getsy deviate from the strategy?

No.

The Bears used screens for the entirety of the game with little success. Even Troy Aikman on the ESPN broadcast mocked Getsy for calling too many screen passes when, in the fourth quarter, Vikings rookie Mekhi Blackmon diagnosed and recorded a tackle for a four-yard loss.

It’s time for Getsy and the rest of the staff to go.

Offensive line

The Bears offensive line didn’t create many clear running lanes for lead running back Roschon Johnson. Johnson finished with 35 yards on ten carries.

Fields was under constant duress when he needed to pass the ball downfield. FIelds’ was sacked three times for 18 yards. It’s hard to succeed on offense when the line is getting dominated the way it was by the Vikings’ defensive front.

