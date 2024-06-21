A Recipe for Success in the AFL: Your Guide to Placing a Successful Wager

Are you just starting your AFL betting journey? Winning is never 100 per cent guaranteed when it comes to betting, but we won’t be gatekeeping any secrets when it comes to placing a successful wager. In this article, we’ll provide you with the necessary tips to help you understand how it all works and how to leverage the systems in your favour.

2024 AFL betting basics and strategies

The key to success always starts by mastering the basics and using your head, not your heart. So hang tight; we will take you through all the basics of betting on the AFL.

The AFL Teams

To kick it off, there are 18 official teams in the AFL. March is when the premiership begins, and it ends in August. Overall, there are 24 rounds, and every team will play 23 matches. How does this impact betting? There are two aspects to familiarise yourself with understanding the odds and using the AFL betting markets.

The odds

In every sport where bets are being placed, you’ll find odds (the indicators of how likely something is to happen). They’re released by the betting market, and by comparing the odds, you should get a clue as to how the majority is going to be betting.

The types of bets

There are several betting markets for AFL, which include these popular ones:

Match Winner – you will bet on which team you think will win the match

Handicap – this type of bet comes into play when there is an obvious favourite or stronger team in play, and in this type of wager, the favoured team is assigned a points handicap, which they will need to overcome in order for you to win

The winning margin – this type of bet depends on the final number of points the team has won by

Total betting – you can place a bet on how many goals a player will score

Halftime/Fulltime – this type of bet is split into two, and you’ll predict who will have the lead in the first half and then the winner of the entire game

Staying up-to-date

Trust us, sticking to a ‘gut feeling’ in betting can only get you so far (and it can sometimes lose you money). For a more solid approach when betting in the AFL, you’ve got to adopt a more scientific method by doing the research, checking the odds and updated tips and paying attention to what the commentators are saying. You should:

Check the websites

To ensure you’re betting wisely, you’ve got to stick to the facts and stay up to date because things in the AFL move faster than Phil Carmen in the 70s. When getting up-to-date tips on the AFL, there are many different sites online that can give you all the news on teams, players, refs and more. Always check out more than one site so you can weigh up what you’re reading and make a more calculated bet.

Watch the game previews

Why watch the previews? Well, there are quite a few reasons, really, because by watching the previews, you’ll stay updated on the weather conditions, head-to-head records, team news, and AFL experts weighing in with their opinions on what to expect. Watching the previews can also build up the anticipation and make punting all the more exciting.

Try in-play betting

Not all bets need to be made prior to the game. In-lay bets allow you to bet while the action is taking place. With in-play betting, you’ll have a better chance of assessing the outcome of the game, which can help you make the best decision. It’s a great option for those who thrive on living in the moment.

Bet with your head, not your gut

Just because you want your team to win does not mean they’re the smart option to put your money on. When it comes to punting, you’ve got to put your feelings aside and think rationally about what you’re betting on. After all, if betting on your rival team helps you win some money, isn’t that the best revenge?

Don’t get greedy

As we’ve said, responsible gambling is fun gambling, and as soon as you start to get greedy, that’s where the trouble starts. As soon as you start betting on more and more teams, that’s the sign to pull the plug. Always stick to the teams you initially set out to bet on, and never spend more than you originally budgeted.

Final Thoughts

Betting on the AFL is one way you and your mates can amplify the excitement when watching the games. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of knowing there’s something more to gain than just the pride of being right. And cash feels pretty rewarding, right? Well make a winning bet, follow these basics and you’ll be well on your way.

