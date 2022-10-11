Trent Dilfer thinks Justin Fields might have turned a corner

Little hope was given to Chicago Bears fans for most of the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The defense looked inept against the Vikings. The offense had no rhythm. The second half was a different story. Quarterback Justin Fields offered the team new life. He told reporters after the game he found his rhythm.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer seems to agree with Fields’ assessment. Dilfer appeared on The Parkins & Spiegel Show to discuss Fields’ progress against the Vikings. Dilfer thought Fields played great in Week 5.

“I thought it was phenomenal, not just good…He looked and felt like the best player on the field. And isn’t that what you’re really looking for,” Dilfer asked.

Dilfer praised Fields for using his legs for a long touchdown (that was called back) and how Fields could keep calm in the pocket using physical confidence that reminded Dilfer of Ben Roethlisberger. He then compared Fields to another great NFL quarterback.

“Wow, this is like, I remember watching Aaron Rodgers in his second year and going, ‘ok, that guy’s going to be the best player on the field here pretty soon,'” Dilfer said. “And that’s kind of how it felt if [Fields] can maintain this, be quick but not in a hurry mentality. Which is the hardest thing to do when you’re not being well protected.”

Justin Fields should gain more confidence this week

The Bears have a short week to prepare for their Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Justin Fields will have an excellent chance to gain confidence against a struggling 1-4 Commanders team. The Commanders have given up the 19th most passing yards this season. They average allowing 235 yards through the air each game.

Fields must show he can string together another good game this week. There have been bursts of promise, but he and the Bears have not played well in a complete game yet. The Commanders are a golden opportunity for Fields to lead the team for an entire game with confidence before the schedule gets much more challenging.

