Talen Horton-Tucker rounds out the Chicago Bulls roster

According to a post from Jamal Collier of ESPN on ‘X’, the Chicago Bulls signed Talen Horton-Tucker to the team’s final roster spot on Friday.

Talen Horton-Tucker has made the Bulls final roster spot for the 2024-25 season, sources told ESPN. Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 40% during the preseason — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) October 19, 2024

With the signing of Talen Horton-Tucker, the Chicago Bulls have finalized their roster heading into the 2024-25 season. The sixth-year guard spent his first three seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2022.

The minimum-salary contract will pay Horton-Tucker nearly $2.5 million, while the Bulls will have the option to waive anytime on or before January 7, 2025. News of the deal comes just one day after the Bulls agreed on a two-way contract with forward E.J. Liddell. Both players signed with the Bulls in September, and Horton-Tucker became the first player with an Exhibit 10 contract to then make the team’s opening night roster.

In last night’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Horton-Tucker made a clutch layup with four seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. The Bulls eventually walked away with the 139-137 win.

Throughout the five-game preseason, Horton-Tucker averaged 13 points and 2.2 assists in 17.8 minutes of play. The guard will supply additional depth in a backcourt that already features Josh Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and the returning Lonzo Ball.

The Chicago Bulls will open their regular season in New Orleans on October 23. The game is slated for tipoff at 8pm ET.

