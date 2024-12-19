‘You Talk To Yourself’: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has crazy way of dealing with losing

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a brutal eight-game losing streak. Things got so bad during the Bears’ 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday that ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman said rookie quarterback Caleb Williams looked like a “defeated guy” on the sideline.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner thought he’d be coming onto a roster that was on the cusp of making the playoffs, something that would have been unusual for a No. 1 pick. However, Williams is on his second head coach and third offensive coordinator before Christmas.

Caleb Williams talks to himself

During his press conference on Wednesday, Williams spoke about what he does to decompress from the negative energy surrounding the Bears losing ways. The 23-year-old says that he talks to himself.

“This is going to sound crazy, but you talk to yourself, to be honest,” Williams said. “Like you motivate yourself, you encourage yourself. You have positive affirmations, is the word I guess, that you say to yourself. With that, it makes the days better, when you’re going through a tough patch, it makes those days a little bit easier rather than pulling yourself down, telling yourself you’re this and that.

“Like I said, it sounds kind of crazy, but I tell myself certain things: ‘I am great. I will be great.’ All these different things. So, I think that’s one of the biggest things, is not pulling yourself down and being gracious with yourself.”

The Chicago Bears need to find a coach that can help Williams

Williams hasn’t been great this year. He’s shown a play here or there that looks like something only a handful of NFL quarterbacks can make. But he’s been more consistently mediocre than consistently good.

Fortunately, Williams isn’t defeated like Aikman suggested. He’ll have a chance to become great if the Bears can find a head coach that will bring out the best in him. Williams just needs to get through these last three games before he’ll get to meet his third head coach.

