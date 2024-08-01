BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears fan favorite retires from NFL at 29

A former fan favorite for the Chicago Bears is retiring from the league at 29. Per Adam Schefter with ESPN, Tyrik Cohen is calling it a career after being with the New York Jets for the start of training camp.
Tyrik Cohen plans to retire
Per Schefter, Cohen told the Jets he intends to retire:
Cohen, who was attempting to come back from assorted knee injuries throughout his NFL career, informed the Jets today that he is retiring from football, effectively immediately. At his peak, Cohen was one of the NFL’s most explosive players.
Cohen was a stud on the Chicago Bears in 2018
