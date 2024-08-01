BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears fan favorite retires from NFL at 29

A former fan favorite for the Chicago Bears is retiring from the league at 29. Per Adam Schefter with ESPN, Tyrik Cohen is calling it a career after being with the New York Jets for the start of training camp.

Tyrik Cohen plans to retire

Per Schefter, Cohen told the Jets he intends to retire:

Cohen, who was attempting to come back from assorted knee injuries throughout his NFL career, informed the Jets today that he is retiring from football, effectively immediately. At his peak, Cohen was one of the NFL’s most explosive players.

Cohen was a stud on the Chicago Bears in 2018

The Bears drafted Cohen out of North Carolina A&T in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cohen, known for his speed, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the 2018 season. He was used for gadget plays in Matt Nagy’s offense and was a staple as a return man on the Bears punt return and kickoff return units.

Cohen recorded 4,286 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns in his four years with the Bears. Those would be the only stats he’d have in the NFL. Cohen suffered tears to his ACL and MCL and a tibial plateau fracture during the 2020 season.

Cohen attempted to make an NFL comeback last year when he signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad in September. He suffered a hamstring injury and was kept on the practice squad during the season. Cohen signed with the Jets in May.

