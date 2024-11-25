Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus blames players for missed field goal

The Chicago Bears continue to repeat their mistakes. Those repeats are the reason the Bears have lost five games in a row. Chicago, at one point, had a 4-2 record entering their bye, now have a 4-7 record with the NFC North first-place Detroit Lions looming on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers via a blocked field goal attempt at the end of regulation. Head coach Matt Eberflus was criticized for not trying to improve the Bears field position leading up to the block.

On Sunday, the Bears had a field goal blocked in the second quarter with the opportunity to take a 10-7 lead. Instead, after the blocked kick, the Vikings scored a touchdown on the next offensive possession to go up 14-7.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus blames players for missed kick

Following the Bears’ 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Eberflus faced questions as to why Chicago didn’t appear to correct their mistake one week after losing from a blocked field goal.

During his press conference on Monday, Eberflus said the reason for the blocked kick against the Vikings was due to improper technique.

“I just think it’s technique, it’s just technique,” Eberflus said. “It’s getting your foot down, bracing up there, staying lower. I just think it’s technique, and we just have to do a better job there.”

The Bears emphasized field goals at practice

Jason Lieser with the Chicago Sun-Times asked Eberflus how the lapse against the Vikings happened when the Bears had a whole week to work on protecting a field goal attempt. Eberflus confirmed Chicago put extra emphasis on field goals in their preparation for the Vikings, but they failed to provide the proper product against the Vikings.

“It was emphasized, Ebuerflus said. “Like I said we just gotta do a better technique.”

