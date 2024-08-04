The Chicago Bears offense lost one of their key players on Sunday due to injury. The offensive line is plagued with the injury bug in training camp, and it’s causing problems with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ development with the offense this summer.

Right tackle Darnell Wright missed practice on Saturday and Sunday for an unknown injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus, who has allegedly overhauled his media prep this offseason, was not forthcoming this wekeend on the source of Wright’s injury.

Nate Davis made an appearance in pads at the start of Sunday’s practice. Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Davis took off his pads and hung out around the training room during the 11-on-11 period.

Teven Jenkins suffered an injury on Sunday

According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Teven Jenkins talked to an athletic trainer following the team’s stretch period. He left the practice and did not return for the 11-on-11 period. Eberflus did not speak to the media after Sunday’s practice, so it’s unclear what injury Jenkins is dealing with. The Bears are off Monday, so maybe we’ll hear from Eberflus on Tuesday.

As the best offensive lineman on the Bears roster, Jenkins’ injury was felt deeply during practice. Per Sean Hammond, the Bears’ starting offensive line looked like this: LT Braxton Jones, LG Jerome Carvin, C Ryan Bates, RG Bill Murray, and RT Matt Pryor.

The Chicago Bears offense didn’t play well on Sunday

That offensive line was a catastrophe. Per Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the offense had another horrible day against the defense, and the defense had the opportunity for multiple turnovers:

Ugly end-of-half drill for the Bears’ offense. Sack, fumbled snap, draw play on third down. They got another shot at it — completion to DJ Moore, QB scramble, TJ Edwards dropped an INT, followed by an incomplete pass. Ed note: It’s Aug. 4 and 3 starting O-linemen were out.

The Bears have problems in the trenches

While the offense might want to make the excuse that the lack of starting power on the offensive line was the root of the bad day, one must remember that the defense was down two starters and three members of the secondary. Per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports, the defense was missing Montez Sweat, Andrew Billings, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon, and Jaquan Brisker.

The Bears’ backup defensive line didn’t look very good against the backup Houston Texans offensive line during Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game. Sunday’s results on the practice field make one a little concerned about the depth of the offensive line for this season. Given the history of Jenkins and Davis, the Bears are going to need depth on the offensive line through the regular season.

