Chicago Bears HC and Teven Jenkins appear to have massive diasgreement brewing on OL

Jordan SiglerBy 4 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 16, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins in action during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was under a lot of heat on Sunday night after his team allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to take seven sacks in a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Eberflus’ answer for what went wrong sounded different than what starting LG Teven Jenkins thinks is the issue.

The Bears have been in charge of developing three first-round quarterbacks since 2017. Eberflus’ staff is the second regime in Chicago that was trusted to help develop two of them. (Matt Nagy worked with Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, and Eberflus had Fields and has Williams.)

Frankly, Williams’ development through Week 2 looks like what would expect to happen if you took a great defensive coordinator but a lousy head coach and put them in a blender with a general manager whose best move was luckily trading a pick they received (for epically failing with the said development of a first-round quarterback in 2022) to a team owned by the perennial clown David Tepper.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Protection is everybody

NFL: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

 

During his press conference on Sunday night, Eberflus blamed the poor pass blocking on all of the players on offense.

“I believe protection is everybody. It’s the tight ends, it’s the offensive line, it’s the runners, it’s the quarterback, it’s everybody involved,” Eberflus said, before acknowledging another major defect looming to derail Williams’ progress in Year 1.

“And obviously, we need to do a better job of running the ball than what we did. We also need to establish the running game better than what we did because it’s always a good friend for a young quarterback when you can do that.”

Most in the national media and Bears fans are social media are trashing the offensive line for missed blocks in the run and passing scheme. The offensive line had their second bad week in a row, coming weeks after general manager Ryan Poles anointed the unit the “deepest” he’d ever been a part of.

One of the starters on the unit doesn’t think the offensive line is doing anything wrong.

Teven Jenkins says the offensive line can only “control” so much

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins (76) leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

 

“To my knowledge, I don’t know,” Jenkins said via video from CHGO Bears. “I mean, We get the call, we get our call up front and we execute to what we’re getting coached to do. I mean a lot of things happen, like pressures and stuff. We can only control so much.”

Eberflus wants to blame the players. Jenkins is apparently pointing the finger back at the coaching staff.

While Eberflus’ staff tries to figure out a problem that should have been handled before drafting an injured offensive lineman in the third round, a rookie quarterback will be sitting in several buckets of ice this week praying he won’t be on life support after a trip to Indianapolis.

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

 

