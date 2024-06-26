Report: Chicago Bears risking millions of dollars by not extending Teven Jenkins now

The Chicago Bears would save millions of dollars by extending Teven Jenkins’ contract before the start of the 2024 season. However, the deal would be a risk for a talented offensive lineman with an unfortunate injury history since then-Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Teven Jenkins is talented but is hurt a lot

Jenkins has started in 24 games and appeared in 31 games during his first three seasons in the league. He’s missed significant time due to back and calf injuries. When Jenkins is healthy, he’s arguably the Bears’ best offensive lineman. That formula isn’t easy for a front office to determine a player’s value.

As previously discussed on CCS, Jenkins said his representation has contacted the Bears’ front office to negotiate a contract extension this offseason. The Bears have yet to make an offer to Jenkins.

The Chicago Bears are risking millions of dollars by waiting

Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic spoke to two agents about Jenkins’ value. They suggest Jenkins could earn approximately $20 million per year if all goes well this season. His value this offseason is significantly less:

Two agents, both granted anonymity for their assessment of Jenkins because he isn’t their client, said Jenkins could garner a contract in the $20 million per year range next year — if he plays well and stays healthy. Right now, a contract would still be in the teens (as far as millions per year), both said, because Jenkins has missed a lot of time.

The Bears could save millions of dollars by extending Jenkins’ contract this summer, but the front office doesn’t seem interested in making a deal before the season begins. Their cautious approach means Jenkins has much to gain in the 2024 season.

