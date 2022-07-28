Trending
Bears

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins not at practice

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins

Concern for Teven Jenkins grows as he isn’t at Bears practice today.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is not participating in practice today.  Reports are the Jenkins is at Halas Hall but not a part of this morning’s practice.

This will be an interesting development to follow as things move along.  It could be something related to his back injury history or it could be something completely different.  Jenkins had back surgery a year ago.  Back injuries tend to be lingering issues for offensive lineman as their careers progress.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Chicago Bears fan since seven years old, I've written for Bear Report magazine, and been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply