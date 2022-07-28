Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins not at practice

Concern for Teven Jenkins grows as he isn’t at Bears practice today.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is not participating in practice today. Reports are the Jenkins is at Halas Hall but not a part of this morning’s practice.

As the Bears begin their second practice of training camp, Teven Jenkins is notably absent. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 28, 2022

This will be an interesting development to follow as things move along. It could be something related to his back injury history or it could be something completely different. Jenkins had back surgery a year ago. Back injuries tend to be lingering issues for offensive lineman as their careers progress.

