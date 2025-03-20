Chicago Bears lose 4-year starter to Cleveland Browns

The Chicago Bears are officially parting ways with another player from the regime of former general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears telegraphed that a few major changes were going to happen with their offensive roster after making trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before adding center Drew Dalman in free agency.

The Bears also added two starting defensive linemen in Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, but Chicago moved on with DeMarcus Walker before free agency, making the veteran DE a cap cut.

The Cleveland Browns signed Teven Jenkins

Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Cleveland Browns are signing offensive guard Teven Jenkins.

“Sources: Former Bears G Teven Jenkins is signing with the Browns. The former second-round pick started 38 games over four seasons in Chicago,” Schultz posted on X. “Jenkins drew interest from the Seahawks, who hosted him on a visit, and the Bengals, who have been active in the IOL market, but he’s heading to Cleveland.”

Teven Jenkins drew interest from the #Seahawks, who hosted him on a visit, and the #Bengals, who have been active in the IOL market, but he’s heading to Cleveland. https://t.co/1HtUf9udYL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2025

With the additions of Jackson and Thuney, the Bears didn’t need to pay Jenkins.

The Chicago Bears have 0 picks from the 2021 draft on its roster

The Bears traded up to select Jenkis with the No. 39 pick in the 2021 draft. He was initially drafted to be the Bears’ right tackle. However, Jenkins was moved to offensive guard when general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus came to Halas Hall in Jenkins’ second season with the team.

He appeared in 45 games and started 38, but he missed a lot of games due to injuries. Jenkins left many games he appeared or started in due to injuries.

Of the Bears’ seven draft picks in 2021, none are on the current roster:

1st Round (11th pick) QB Justin Fields

2nd Round (39) OL Jenkins

5th Round (151) OL Larry Borom

6th Round (217) RB Khalil Herbert

6th Round (221) WR Dazz Newsome

6th Round (228) CB Thomas Graham Jr.

7th Round (250) DT Khyiris Tonga

