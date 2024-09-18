Chicago Bears HC refuses to make O-Line changes; announces new injury

The Chicago Bears plan to go full steam ahead with the same offensive line that gave up seven sacks in their Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the offensive line has a new injury that is keeping a starter out of practice on Wednesday.

The offensive line received heavy criticism, including from Bill Belichick, following their performance on Sunday Night Football. The sacks were one issue, but the Bears ran 17 times for 27 yards when anyone not named Caleb Williams was carrying the ball.

Teven Jenkins has an injury

One of the obvious potential solutions to the Bears’ problems would be moving Teven Jenkins to right guard. The Bears should look into benching Nate Davis, and Matt Pryor would be the likely choice to replace Davis with Ryan Bates on injured reserve.

Pryor will get reps with the first team this week, but only because of an injury to Jenkins. Eberflus said Jenkins would not practice on Wednesday because of a deep thigh bruise.

The Chicago Bears don’t plan to change up the offensive line

Eberflus was asked by reporters if the Bears plan to make any changes to the unit before their trip to Indianapolis. Eberflus said the Bears would not make any changes to the starting lineup up front. The same head coach who used rotating guards to start the season said he values continuity and consistency.

“I mean, we’re looking for continuity and consistency and communication and getting better,” Eberflus said. “That’s what we’re focused on. I go back to my original comment–it’s fundamentals, it’s basics. It’s important that we get that down as a group.”

Eberflus made it clear during Wednesday’s press conference that the defects shown by the offensive line in the first two weeks are the problem of the execution of the players.

A few injury notes

Keenan Allen will not practice Wednesday due to his heel injury. Khari Blasingame will not practice on Wednesday due to a hand/knee injury. Zach Pickens will miss Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. (The Bears signed defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory to the practice squad.)

