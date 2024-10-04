The NFL calendar has turned over to the month of October and with teams preparing for Week 5, trade rumors are beginning to swirl with the trade deadline coming up at month’s end. Despite the Chicago Bears more likely to add to their roster than subtract from it, there have been calls for general manager Ryan Poles to have an open mind in potentially trading a significant piece on offense in wide receiver Keenan Allen. With the rash of injuries to several of the league’s most vital pass-catchers along Allen’s impending contract situation, it may be in Poles’ best interest to hold on to the elite receiver for the betterment of Chicago’s offense long-term, unless a blockbuster offer comes along.

Keenan Allen has too much value to the Bears to be traded away to a team that is contending for a Super Bowl

Poles acquired Keenan Allen this past offseason from the Los Angeles Charges in return for a fourth-round selection. The goal was to pair one of the league’s best pass-catchers over the past decade with DJ Moore who has been a constant producer at the receiver position too in order to ensure the best possible development for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen is regarded as one of the best route-runners in the NFL, while accumulating six seasons of 1,000-receving yards and five seasons of 100 receptions.

Four weeks into the 2024 season, Allen has failed to make a significant impact for Chicago’s offense as he has missed two games due to injury, caught seven passes for 48 yards, and has had a noticeable drop of a potential touchdown. Following the season-ending knee injury to Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver Rashee Rice, along with trade speculation surrounding Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, some analysts believe Poles can move the struggling pass-catcher. Given Keenan Allen’s credentials and current contract status, it would make sense for a team in need of a wide receiver to want to trade for Chicago’s pass-catcher.

Although Allen hasn’t gotten off to the strongest start paired with Chicago having two other top-tier wide receivers in Moore and rookie Rome Odunze, a trade would hurt team’s offense, including the development of Williams. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher provides Chicago with much-needed depth in the situation that one of the other top receivers goes down with injury, as there has been little production from backups DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott. If Odunze or Moore miss significant time due to injury, Keenan Allen is more than capable of producing the same level of production that they would, which is something that would be lost with a potential trade to another team.

It is also hard to put value on what Keenan Allen’s influence will have on not just the development of Williams, but also for Odunze. The rookie wide receiver is in a terrific position in that he is able to learn from two of the league’s best pass-catchers in Allen and Moore. Having the presence of two other legitimate threats at the wide receiver position, also protects Odunze from being double-teamed by opposing defensive coverage, giving him more of an opportunity for success.

Poles should turn down any potential trade offer that doesn’t provide Chicago immense future draft stock or provides them a player that can help on offense. Trading Keenan Allen to a playoff contender only makes sense if the Bears’ get multiple mid-round draft selections or a proven offensive talent back like either an offensive lineman or wide receiver. With the Bears having playoff aspirations, it makes no sense to trade a valuable commodity like Keenan Allen unless it provides immediate help in 2024 or long-term help in the future.

Keenan Allen’s presence is too important to the development of Caleb Williams and Bears’ offense in 2024

Trading away Keenan Allen because of a slow start mixed with a potential mid-round draft selection could be detrimental for the Bears’ and their rookie quarterback’s short-term and long-term development. Williams, although he hasn’t had the start to his NFL career that he may have wanted too, is demonstrating week-by-week growth over the past few games. Against the Colts, Chicago’s rookie signal-caller passed for over 363 yards while leading back-to-back touchdown drives and posting his first quarterback rating over 100 against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.

The development that is being seen with each game could be hindered if there is a shakeup to Chicago’s offense, such as trading Allen away. Poles’ desire with the overhaul of the offensive roster this past offseason was to put Williams in the best position to succeed by giving him as many proven weapons to throw too. Having three wide receivers in Odunze, Allen, and Moore who are all capable of taking over games makes it near impossible for an opposing defense to successful defend that plethora of talent.

Williams learning to play with and without Allen has already been seen, but it helps having all three wide receivers as the rookie quarterback isn’t threaten by a consistent mistake experienced by most rookie passers. During their first season in the NFL, most signal-callers have an issue of locking on to the same pass-catching target over and over again, allowing defenses to easily defend against the pass after a while. Given the trio of talented wide receivers playing with a rookie quarterback in Williams, it should be expected for Keenan Allen to have unproductive games, but highly productive games should be considered in other instances.

Poles and the Bears’ have been highly active the last two seasons at the NFL trade deadline either trading talent away or adding core pieces to their roster. Trading Keenan Allen away for the sake of garnering a draft selection in the future does not outweigh the value the elite pass-catcher provides to Chicago if they hold onto him for the remainder of 2024. The offensive success needed to make a run at the playoffs paired with the impact on long-term development for the Bears’ franchise quarterback is too significant than trading Allen to a contender who is trying to make Super Bowl run.

