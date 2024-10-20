More rumors are circulating around the Chicago Cubs and the Trade Market

As the offseason fast approaches, more names from the Chicago Cubs in regard to trades have popped up. The most recent name to drop this time is Chicago Cubs prospect Kevin Alcántara.

Alcántara, who is the Chicago Cubs #6 and MLBs #67 prospect, was another one of the young prospects to split time on both Double and Triple A this past year. In 111 games between the two levels Alcántara had 117 hits, 21 doubles, 14 HR, 61 RBI, 14 stolen bags, and slashing a line of .278/.353/.428 for an OPS of .781.

With fellow prospect James Triantos as well as 2B Nico Hoerner also drawing trade speculation, maybe one of these names will hopefully get back some high-end talent. In a report by Zachary D. Rymer, who listed all the potential players from all 30 clubs to be traded had Alcántara potentially landing with the Royals, Guardians, or Dodgers. When looking at those potential suitors for a trade, the question becomes “who would the Chicago Cubs be getting in return?”

Royals

With the outfield for the Chicago Cubs being locked down with, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki manning Left and Right, and young star of Pete Crow-Armstrong getting the nod in CF, there’s no true opening for Alcántara. A team like the Royals, who were eliminated from the playoffs this year by the Yankees will be looking to bounce back to try and win it all next year.

The Royals are in need of offense and trading Kevin Alcántara to them could potentially help. Already having MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel occupying left and center respectively, and Tommy Pham as well Hunter Renfroe (who has a 7.5M player option for 2025) set to be free agents’ right field could be an opening they need to fill.

In his article Rymer lists Brady Singer as the Royals possible trade candidate. Singer who had a 3.71 era last season and a 9-13 record in 179.2 innings is a decent middle of the rotation pitcher and if paired with a Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, there could be an even better Brady Singer. Possibly doing a 1-for-1 swap could be what gets the deal done.

Dodgers

The current favorites to win the NL Pennant the Dodgers are in desperate need for outfield depth. With both Teoscar and Enrique Hernández becoming free agents and Kevin Kiermaier calling it a career, Kevin Alcántara would be a welcome addition. Trading Alcántara to the Dodgers would require an equal level of talent in return and that would be young starter Bobby Miller.

Miller, who is 25, struggled in 2024 going 2-4 with an 8.52 era in 56 innings. Dave Robert’s who spoke highly of Bobby Miller said,

“He’s a big part,” manager Dave Roberts said early this season, “of what we’re trying to do this year.”

Sadly, Miller struggled to meet those expectations. Failing to find what made him successful in 2023 down in Triple-A and dealing with injuries, it just wasn’t in the cards for Miller this season. The Chicago Cubs if able to get a talent like Bobby Miller would be getting a top-of-the-line starter who is more of the guy we saw in 2023 than last year.

What could be contributed to not only injury, but a “sophomore slump” Miller is poised to bounce back in 2025. With the Dodgers needing outfield and the Chicago Cubs needing pitching, this would be another 1-for-1 swap. In this case this would be similar to the Phillies/Angles trade of Logan O’Hoppe and Brandon Marsh.

The trade market will and should be hot if all these rumors and reports hold true. At the center of it all we could possibly be seeing the Chicago Cubs making a lot of noise.

