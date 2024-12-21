The Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox have come together once again for a trade which sends left-handed reliever Cam Booser over to the Chicago White Sox.

For the second time this winter the Boston Red Sox and The Chicago White Sox have come together on a trade, this time sending over left-handed reliever Cam Booser to the Chicago White Sox according to FanSided and MLB Insider Robert Murray. According to MLB Trade Rumors they are reporting that James Fegan of Sox Machine and Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the return for Booser will be a minor league pitcher.

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox came together earlier this winter at the Winter Meetings finalizing a blockbuster trade in which the Boston Red Sox acquired Ace of the White Sox staff Garrett Crochet in exchange for prospects. Headlining the deal back were catching prospect Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery.

Cam Booser

The acquisition of Booser now gives the White Sox plenty of lefty options for their bullpen as well as adding much needed depth to the roster especially when it comes time to finalize the 26-man roster coming out of spring.

Currently in the bullpen Booser would be joining fellow lefties: Jared Shuster, Fraser Ellard, and Jake Eder, all of whom saw time in the White Sox bullpen at one point or another last season and who will all be competing for a bullpen spot this spring. Last season was Booser first look in the Major League and during his time in the big leagues Booser made 43 appearances (42.2 innings) accumulating a record of 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA, and 43 strikeouts.

Booser comes into White Sox Spring Training profiling to be someone the White Sox use in middle relief appearances, preferably somewhere around the fifth or sixth innings. According to Booser’s Baseball Savant he features a repertoire of a Four-seam fastball (which averages 95.3 mph), a Cutter, and a Sweeper. Booser also sports a pretty good strikeout rate posting a 23.5% K rate in 2024 which is good for a strikeout/9 ratio of 9.1.

With Booser still in the pre-arbitration phase of his Major League status which makes him set to make just $800,000 this coming season according to Spotrac, this deal is perfectly in line with how the Chicago White Sox will look to operate in 2025. Finding cheap and controllable talent along the margins that could potentially have high upside and better the roster.

Booser does have the potential to be an impact type of arm for the White Sox or a high leverage reliever, but he can provide stability and take down innings for the White Sox. And given his age and controllability I wouldn’t be surprised if he over performs in the first half of next year that the White Sox won’t look to flip him at next year’s trade deadline.

