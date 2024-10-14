These Free Agents could help The Chicago White Sox speed up the rebuild.

The Chicago White Sox historically awful season can now be looked at in the rear-view mirror. With 2025 now on the mind, the Chicago White Sox certainly won’t be contenders, but signing these free agents to 1-2y deals for trade bait could speed things up.

Unlike many teams in the MLB who are 1-2 pieces away from getting into contention, the Chicago White Sox have many spots on the roster needing to filled. The biggest need comes in the starting rotation and having the adequate depth needed to help get through the season. The bullpen, like all teams is a need that will always need to be filled.

Out of the gate, there are 3 locks for rotation in 2025. The first would be Garrett Crochet who would be considered the “ace” of the staff. He is then followed be Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon, who both had decent seasons for a pair of 24y olds who look to take the next step.

However, the 4-5 spots are up for grabs and could be filled by guys already on the roster such as Davis Martin or Chris Flexen. There may be an outside chance we could see the likes of top prospect Noah Schultz (#1 CWS, #16 MLB) who combined at A+/AA pitched to a 0-4 record, a 2.24 era, 23 GS, .985 WHIP, 115 K’s, and 24 BBs in 88.1 innings take the spot.

Walker Buehler

Buehler, 30, is going to be 2-years removed from Tommy John surgery which he had in 2023. He made his return to the Dodgers in May of this year, and Buehler didn’t have the season one would hope to have in his walk year. Going, 1-6 with a 5.38 era, making 16 starts, with 64 K’s and 17 BBs in 65 innings the Dodgers are not poised to retain his services.

Looking to bounce back and get back to the top 10 Cy Young candidate he has been his whole career Buehler most likely will be looking for a “prove it” deal and not a long-term deal so he can get back on the market. This benefits the Chicago White Sox, who could use a potential resurgent Walker Buehler as trade bait to bring in more prospects for the rebuild. A 2y-30M dollar deal (15M per year) would probably get the job done. That’s a 7M increase from last year (8M) and gives him the chance to have some security. This signing could be a win-win for both sides.

Frankie Montas

The soon to be 32-year-old Montas had a decent 2024 season going 7-11 with a 4.84 era in 150.2 innings between the Reds and Brewers. A solid veteran pitcher, who will have 10 years in the league this coming season would be strong addition to this young rotation such as the White Sox’s. A strong veteran presence is what this rotation will need in order for guys like Crochet and Thorpe to take the next step their development.

The one-time White Sox, who debuted and pitched in 7 games for the club in 2015, has a mutual option for 20M with the Brewers for next year. That would be a 4M increase from his current salary (16M). With am already full rotation with pitchers such as Freddy Peralta, Aaron Civale, Brandon Woodruff coming back, and young arms in Tobias Myers and Robert Glasser, Montas isn’t expected to return for that price. Another 1y deal most likely at same salary, maybe a little more probably lands Montas.

The Veterans

As always in the free agent pool there are the seasoned veterans (guys with 15+ years of experience) who are still looking to hold on and find teams like the Chicago White Sox to give them a chance to show if they still have it. This year’s crop of seasoned veterans in the pitching department are Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Charlie Morton.

Between the 3 of these guys there’s a combined 54 years of baseball experience, 600+ wins, and close to 9,000 strikeouts. Having any one of these guys join the rotation would benefit these young arms, but above all benefit the clubhouse. All three have been on teams that have won a World Series and have a winning attitude. Having them bring that experience to the Chicago White Sox clubhouse is what this team needs in order to take the next step.

With such a young team the Chicago White Sox need a veteran presence such as a Justin Verlander or a Max Scherzer to help in this rebuild, but to also see if they too can bring back a package of prospects. Either way they would greatly impact the culture of the Chicago White Sox. That is exactly what the Chicago White Sox need and these guys bring just that. Even though the Chicago White Sox won’t be in on the big names in the free agent pool, but these guys bring a lot of value to this ball club.

