The Game of Lacrosse – History, Equipment, and How It’s Played

Lacrosse is one of the most popular sports in the world, with almost 30 nations playing the game. Hence, you will see that the game has gained popularity since its inception in the 12th century. Ever since the European settlers came to the coast of America, they were mesmerized by the sport.

From then, the sport became a normal life for Americans and Europeans. Also, some Asian Countries enjoy playing the sport and participate in the international stage. Therefore, in the present article, we will provide full details of the sport for newbies. Consequently, you will get a proper overview of the popular sport.

That is why, in the next section, we will discuss the history, equipment, and rules and regulations of the game. Furthermore, you will learn the way the game plays throughout. Kindly shift your attention to the next section –

History Of Lacrosse Sport

Lacrosse has its roots in America and Canada, where the native people saw the sport as a source of entertainment. Consequently, when the European settlers arrived on the land, they saw the game as a brilliant sport and entertainment. Moreover, if you know the sport, you will see it was violent, and mostly, animals were seen as a ball.

Hence, the settlers saw the game as extremely violent. That is why they made some changes in the sports and brought in some rules in the sport. They set the rules and brought a ball and proper wooden sticks to play the game. Also, with time, the dress code and protection of the human body are given priority.

So, today, helmets and mouthguards protect your sensitive area from getting severe injury. This modification led to the inclusion of Women’s Lacrosse and Young Lacrosse – thus allowing everyone to enjoy the sport and participate in the national and international events.

Even for some time, it was one of the games seen in the Olympics from 1904 to 1908. Then, the sport should have been given priority in the greatest sporting event. Later, the sport is said to regain its special feature in the Olympics in 2028. This gives the opportunity for the young generation to gain the joy of the sporting event and win medals in it. All in all, it shows that from being a native sport, it has gained an international status in the following century.

Field Measurement And Equipment Required For Playing Lacrosse

Some certain obligations and requirements fulfill the requirement to play the game properly. Consequently, there are some field measurements and equipment which will help us to play the game properly.

The Field Measurement For Playing Lacrosse

In order to play the game of lacrosse, you need to have equipment that will ensure that the game plays in the best manner. Also, the field is 100 meters long and 60 meters wide. Furthermore, the goals are 80 yards apart from each other. And the plan is made at a distance of 6 feet and with crosswords.

Hence, the game has a proper structure, which will help you to play the sport peacefully. Along with that, you will find a net that will ensure that the ball gets in properly inside the goalposts. And if the ball goes beyond the given perimeter, then the shot gets disqualified.

Equipment Requirement For Playing Lacrosse

A rubber ball is one of the most important pieces of equipment required to play the game. This makes the player catch, pass, and put it against the goalpost. The circumference of the ball is 7.75 inches to 8 inches, and the weight is around 142 to 149 grams. And you can buy the lacrosse ball from the website of Lacrosse Balls Direct.

Moreover, the game is incomplete with crosses, as it allows the ball to move properly throughout. At first, the cross was made with wood and later with metal rods. This ensures that you can play the sport properly.

In addition, there is a regulation for the size of the cross. The size varies from 12 inches to 7 inches at maximum. And when it comes to the goalkeeper, the size of the crosses is around 6 feet and no less than 3 feet.

Consequently, in order to play, you need to wear shoes, and for the game, you need rubber shoes with plastic or metal cleats. It would help to have leather gloves to protect your hands and wrists. Even the players have to wear light pads on their shoulders. This will cover the arms and shoulders of the athletes.

And for goalkeepers, there are different sets of pieces of equipment that include chest and throat protectors. Hence, with all this equipment, you can play the game properly.

Ways To Play The Game

Lacrosse begins as a fast-paced game where you must carry the ball from one half to the other, and the one who scores the most wins. Generally, for men’s games, ten players participate in the sport. There is one goalkeeper, three defensemen, three midfielders, and three attacking players.

Moreover, the game stages in four periods, with 15 minutes each. Between one and two quarters, there is a one-minute gap between them and a 10-minute gap between the third and fourth quarters. Also, you will get free substitution throughout the game. And to officiate the game, two officials officiate the game – one referee and one judge.

Also, there are some regulations that assure that players’ protection is given the ultimate protection. This allows players to get ultimate protection from minor fractures and larger injuries. Therefore, the game continues in a proper and organized way.

Summing Up!

In the end, we can say that Lacrosse is a popular sport, with the USA, France, and Canada being one of the big teams in the sport. Furthermore, the sports uphold the native culture and contribute to the sport and its proceedings in the modern day.

Therefore, we have given the history and equipment, which can provide food for thought if you are looking to play the sport for the first time.

