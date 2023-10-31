Things get CHIPPY as Bulls collect first road win

Bulls bench backs Lavine as things got chippy in road win

With just one minute left in the 4th quarter, three Indiana Pacers trapped Zach LaVine as the Bulls led 109-102 in Indianapolis. The triple team came in hot, causing a loose ball that ended with Chicago calling a timeout to retain possession.

Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard dove on the ground and wrestled for the ball with LaVine through the whistle. The Bulls guard was not happy and got into a slight scuffle with four Indiana Pacers before Alex Caruso came to his aid and held him back. After Caruso, the entire Chicago bench was on the opposite side of the court to make sure their teammate was covered. The situation dissolved as LaVine walked away and Colby White calmed down Pacers players.

Although this may seem insignificant to most, don’t forget that the Bulls had to call a player-only meeting after the FIRST game last week. So, the whole team running in to back-up one players scuffle is a good sign as far as team morale and camaraderie goes.

As for the game, the Bulls put together arguably their most complete performance of the season. The game would end by a final score 112-105 with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic all recording 20+ points. Vucevic was easily the MVP of Monday’s matchup, putting up 24 points to go along with 17 rebounds in 34 minutes. Zach LaVine also added 23 points, 5 rebounds, and an assist.

The win brings Chicago back to .500 (2-2) before heading to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday.

