The Chicago Bears will look to quiet the chaos on Sunday when they host their bitter rivals the Green Bay Packers, after a week that featured offensive coordinator Shane Waldron being fired on Tuesday morning. With Waldron being let go due to poor play-calling, Thomas Brown takes over offensive play-calling duties for Chicago, as the team will look to score their first offensive touchdown in over eight quarters. For Brown, although he is taking over on the fly, the quickest way he can remedy the struggle Bears’ offense is by bringing simplicity to the play-calling, something that former coordinator failed to do.

Thomas Brown can make the simple changes that Shane Waldron never did

Through the first nine games of 2024, the Bears’ offense has had significant issues getting off to a fast start as they have scored only one touchdown in the first quarter of any of their contests. Additionally, players made it known that Waldron lacked vital communication at the start of games, as the offense did not feature scripted play calls which is standard for almost all NFL offenses. There were too many times over Chicago’s first nine games where it took far too long for the offense to get in a rhythm, which unfortunately came in the second half and with the team trailing.

With Thomas Brown taking over, he can resolve the communication and uncreative play-calling issues that plague Waldron by doing the opposite. The former coordinator was seen as trying to run the offensive scheme that worked for him while he was a play-caller in Seattle with the Seahawks and failed to adjust his gameplans to highlight the personnel strengths that existed on the Bears’ offense. A prime example of not accounting for personnel strengths is how Waldron utilized wide receiver Keenan Allen on deep passing routes, when Allen’s entire career has seen him utilized as a possession pass-catcher deployed on underneath and shallow routes.

Brown can also begin to utilize the tight end and running back positions in the passing offense, something that Waldron struggled with especially over the past three games. Tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift have combined for a total of 10 receptions over the Bears’ last three games which has attributed to the offense only scoring 27 points over that period. With Thomas Brown being a former tight end and running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams, it is likely he will try to feature the positions more starting on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The player who can be helped the most by Brown bringing simplicity to the offensive scheme is rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has struggled in recent weeks with accuracy and knowing where to go with the football. Thomas Brown can help his rookie quarterback by providing more passing-plays that the rookie feels the most comfortable executing and giving him quicker play-designs to get the ball out faster to avoid sacks. It also may be wise to give Williams passing plays that help beat defensive blitzes such as slants to the wide receivers and screens to the running back, something that was seen early in the season, but went away over the past three games.

When it comes to Chicago’s wide receivers, a group that was heavily featured by Waldron, it may be best if Brown deploys the team’s top three receivers in roles that highlight their best attributes. If Brown wishes to utilize a pass-catcher as a downfield threat, it is best to used rookie Rome Odunze who has caught several passes for 30 yards or more, or second-year receiver Tyler Scott who was drafted as a deep ball target. Thomas Brown can use Allen as the possession target that he has been for over a decade, it will likely lead to DJ Moore having more success in his traditional role of being a wide receiver who can be used on both short and deep passing routes.

Thomas Brown’s ability to adjust play-calling during the game will make a massive difference

A specific way Thomas Brown can find instant offensive success for Chicago’s offense is by play-calling and scheming to avoid exposing the team’s poor offensive line. Williams has been sacked an inexcusable 18 times over the team’s three game losing streak, as the offensive line has struggled with injuries and protection issues. Over the past two games, the Bears’ have been without two or more of their Week 1 starters on the offensive line, and cut offensive guard Nate Davis on Wednesday due to commitment issues.

Given his background working with tight ends and running backs, along with having a mobile quarterback, Brown may scheme many passing-plays that rely on quick play-action throws or moving pockets. Having Williams bootleg to cut the field in half can give himself a chance to not just find open targets, but to get the ball out quickly to cut down on sack exposure. Using screens especially may be best thing Thomas Brown can do as Chicago’s last two opponents continually brought five or more pass rushers forcing WIlliams throw the ball away or be sacked. Quick throws are the best remedy against blitz happy defenses, and usually force gameplan changes for opposing defenses when offenses began having success.

Through the first nine games of the 2024 season, Waldron failed to make in-game adjustments to counteract what defenses were doing. Outside of the D’Andre Swift 56-yard touchdown run, Chicago’s offense has had only one touchdown drive where they scored while operating within their opponent’s territory during the second half of the last three games. The failure of second-half adjustments by Waldron is one thing that Thomas Brown can do to demonstrate how vastly different he is from the ex-offensive coordinator.

Thomas Brown’s offensive coordinator tenure with the Bears begins on Sunday against the Packers, and he can get off on the right track by creating a simple game plan for the offense. If Brown can protect Williams and have plays that enable Chicago’s offense to have sustained offensive drives that end in touchdowns, it will allow the team to move past the failures created by Waldron. For a play-caller taking over midseason, it takes time to implement wholesale changes, but when it comes to the first game in role it is best to keep a game plan simple for everyone.

