The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well.

Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.

Braxton Jones also was among the rookies with the highest overall grades in the league with a 75.4 grade good for 12th best overall grade among rookies.

Brisker and Jones emerged immediately for the Chicago Bears catapulting up the depth chart in the spring. Brisker a second-round pick was one of the most impactful players in the preseason. While Jones pushed his way into the starting left tackle role right after OTAs and mini-camp.

Jones was also the most steady player on the offensive line this year as he played every snap over the 17-game season.

Sanborn meanwhile is the epitome of what every Chicago fan wants in a player on the Bears. He’s from Chicago, was undrafted, and fought his way from almost nowhere to the starting role on the defense before being lost to injured reserve.

If all three continue to grow into strong players headed into the 2023 season the Bears will be in good hands with three solid starters emerging from Ryan Poles’ first draft.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE