Tim Anderson says farewell to White Sox organization over heartfelt Instagram post and story

Tim Anderson, who was once the face of the Chicago White Sox, has announced his emotional departure from the team via Instagram story:

“If my time in Chicago is over, I want to thank Mr. Reinsdorf and the entire White Sox organization for the opportunity to start my career and play 8 years as your shortstop. I wish my teammates great success going forward. To the fans, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support throughout my time here. A part of me will always be a south sider.” via @seven/Instagram

In addition to his story, Anderson also made a post on Instagram captioned “SouthSide 🖤”. The post consisted of a collage of pictures of Anderson throughout his career.

This comes shortly after the team declined his $14 million team option. With the White Sox, Anderson was a 2x All-Star, 1x Silver Slugger recipient, and 1x Batting Champ. This past season was the worst of Anderson’s career. In 123 games Tim Anderson slashed .245/.286/.296 while hitting just one home run. This is a sad break-up for White Sox fans as Anderson was the sole leader of the team for years and played with a lot of energy at the shortstop position. Not only was he a proponent of the team, he also embodied the blue-collared mantra that the south side’s team carried.

It is unclear at the moment where his next destination will be, but one thing is for sure: Tim Anderson will be missed in Chicago.

