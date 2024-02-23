Sports betting has exploded in popularity in recent years. Though it has been around in some form for a long time, the implementation of online sports betting has brought in more new bettors than ever.

The NBA is one of the most popular leagues to bet on, player props being one of the more common betting options. Whether you are new or somewhat experienced, a few tips can help you become better at making NBA prop bets.

Recent Trends are Important

Perhaps the single most important aspect of NBA player prop bets is knowing how those players are doing lately. For instance, let’s say that you want to bet on how many points DeMar DeRozen of the Chicago Bulls will score in his upcoming game against the New York Knicks.

The first thing to consider would be how well he’s been scoring over his last 5-10 games. If he has been riding a hot streak of late, betting on him to go over his total is likely a good move. If he’s been struggling, however, it may be best to stay away until he proves that he has shaken the cold hands.

Know Season Averages

Players understandably are up and down over the course of a season. Even elite players can turn in a stinker following an epic performance. For that reason, consider season averages when you are making NBA player prop wagers.

Season averages are the best indicator – for the most part – of how a player is doing on the season. For the most part, player props hover right around those averages, so it may be tougher to make a decision because those averages fall slightly below what the prop bet is. Still, it couldn’t hurt to have additional information about the player’s performance throughout the year, especially in one category.

Performance vs. Specific Teams

Looking at recent trends is a good place to start, but how does the player in question hold up against his next opponent? Even if a player is on a hot streak, check out how he’s done in recent matchups against the team they will be playing next. It might uncover additional information that can make or break your bet.

Recent performance against an opponent might uncover that the player is better or worse than average against that team. If DeRozan has been having a lot of success against the Knicks, it will (and should) sway your bet when the Bulls meet up with the Knicks again. Player matchups versus specific teams are generally a good indicator of what kind of expectations you can have for individual players.

NBA Injuries and Trades

A final factor worth considering is any significant changes to the lineup. Injuries are the most common reason for stark lineup changes. Certain omissions from the lineup can have an impact on the performance of that player. While that might automatically sound like a bad thing, it can actually provide opportunity.

Let’s say a star player is out of the lineup with an injury. A secondary player, who is a decent scorer in his own right, may take the opportunity to earn more touches and translate it into production. Specific situations and the role of each player on the team play a factor when considering injuries.

Finally, look into whether the team in question has made trades of late. Did they just ship out a key player? Will it potentially hurt or help the player to have more of a focus on them? Obviously, there is no way to know for certain but it provides helpful information for sure.

