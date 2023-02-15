The Chicago Bears move back in Todd McShay’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft on ESPN

We are still two months away from the 2023 NFL draft and all the talk will continue to surround the Chicago Bears.

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the draft but aren’t expected to keep it. Instead, many expect the Bears to trade the No. 1 pick hoping to land more assets in the draft to build the franchise in a key year for a rebuild.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Todd McShay released his updated 2023 mock draft and he’s echoing those thoughts of the Bears trading back. McShay has the Indianapolis Colts moving up from No. 4 overall to No. 1 and taking a quarterback. Here is what McShay wrote on the situation including the haul the Bears get back:

Indianapolis has entered each of the past five seasons with a different starting quarterback, opting for veteran options via free agency and trades. But it was No. 27 in Total QBR last season (36.8), and the offense was at the bottom of the NFL in points per game (15.8). GM Chris Ballard will be eager to jump the line to land the top quarterback on the Colts’ board, whomever that ends up being. And the Bears should be listening to offers. They have their quarterback in Justin Fields and can still land a standout defensive player in a trade-back — while also picking up additional draft capital. Matt Miller actually projected the Colts to move up to No. 1 in his mock last week, too. It just makes sense.

The return could come down to just how desperate the QB-needy teams get and how much they fall in love with a specific passer. But I’d expect the Bears to receive something in the ballpark of the No. 4 pick, a second-rounder (No. 35), a fifth-rounder and maybe even an additional Round 1 selection in 2024.

It’s an ideal situation for the Chicago Bears to trade back and Indianapolis feels like a legit candidate. But the haul from McShay feels a little underwhelming.

Chicago gets No. 35 overall as a second round pick plus a fifth-rounder. McShay mentions they could get an addition first rounder. The perfect scenario for Ryan Poles is getting another first rounder next year as it would be a valuable pick to have for next year.

The Chicago Bears would get back the No. 4 pick and they take Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The defensive tackle would fill a big need for the Bears on the defensive line as Will Anderson went No. 3 to Arizona.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE