Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City

According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.

The report also states that Harris refused to leave when asked by security to return back to his room, so they asked him to leave the hotel. Harris then became aggressive toward the hotel staff.

When officers responded to the hotel, police say Harris had agreed to leave the Omni but then changed his mind despite being told he would be arrested.

"I'm going to make sure you get fired." | Police released body camera video of former OU football star Tommie Harris being arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. More details: https://t.co/T09onoPCFN pic.twitter.com/7eMBTFBWe3 — koconews (@koconews) September 28, 2022

The body camera footage shows Harris saying,

“I’m going to make sure you get fired, and make sure Gov. (Kevin) Stitt knows I’m here. I just left Gov. Stitt.”

Normally, police said an incident like this would entail being ticketed, but the arresting officer said Harris was so intoxicated they booked him into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. This is not the first time Tommie Harris has been arrested, he was arrested back in 2012 for indecent exposure, urinating in public, and simple assault.

Tommie Harris was picked in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft and played for the Chicago Bears switching between right defensive tackle and left defensive tackle up until 2011 when he signed a deal with the San Diego Chargers.

