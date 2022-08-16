Tony La Russa was goaded into a managerial decision by a fan from the stands during a critical eighth inning comeback win over the Houston Astros.

As bizarre as this season has been from a White Sox managerial standpoint you can add this one to the list. A Chicago White Sox fan appeared to get manager Tony La Russa to call time out and put in Adam Engel as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In what should be a decision that is made by the manager of your baseball team who has keen awareness of the situation and what needs to be done it seems it took fan intervention to make the logical baseball decision. This video may be an indictment of just how out of touch Tony La Russa has become after being away from the game for more than a decade.

From falling asleep in the dugout, to intentionally walking Trea Turner who had a 1-2 count against him, this marks yet another odd moment in this 2022 White Sox season. Fortunately for Tony La Russa last night’s comeback win wound up being the story of the night rather than his lack of baseball acumen.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE