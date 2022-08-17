Trending
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak

During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend.  The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.

After hearing of Cueto’s comments, La Russa disagreed with the assessment and eluded to taking care of it “in house,” away from the media.  It appears La Russa kept his word and decided to bring together leaders of the team to discuss what needs to change.

The meeting was mostly between 8 to 10 veteran players along with manager Tony La Russa. The takeaway from the meeting according to Hendriks, is to remain positive and together as a group.  Nothing too fancy, just a simple message, work as a team and lead by example.  Hendriks mentioned the camaraderie the team had last year is something that is starting to come back late in this year.

First baseman Jose Abreu appears to be one of the players that participated in the meeting.  Abreu is easily the top veteran on the team, and a person that many of the younger players look up to on and off the field.

Tony La Russa meeting sparks White Sox current winning streak

Since the meeting, the White Sox have not lost a game.  The team has rattled off 5 straight wins.  Even more important, they are starting to take advantage of home field.  Their home record now sits at 30-29.

During this win streak, starting pitching and the bullpen have stepped up tremendously.  The offense still lacks power but timely hitting has been very present lately.  The White Sox have two more games with the Houston Astros before going to Cleveland for a 3 game set

