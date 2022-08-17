Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak

During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.

Johnny Cueto calls out the White Sox' lack of "swagger" pic.twitter.com/a3UeBy2uS0 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 11, 2022

After hearing of Cueto’s comments, La Russa disagreed with the assessment and eluded to taking care of it “in house,” away from the media. It appears La Russa kept his word and decided to bring together leaders of the team to discuss what needs to change.

White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks joined @WaddleandSilvy and @TWaddle87 and discussed a team leadership meeting where veterans and Tony La Russa got together to discuss the team's issues. Catch the full interview on the Waddle & Silvy podcast: https://t.co/RmkbmgIjHT pic.twitter.com/NlSJc9IZd6 — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) August 17, 2022

The meeting was mostly between 8 to 10 veteran players along with manager Tony La Russa. The takeaway from the meeting according to Hendriks, is to remain positive and together as a group. Nothing too fancy, just a simple message, work as a team and lead by example. Hendriks mentioned the camaraderie the team had last year is something that is starting to come back late in this year.

First baseman Jose Abreu appears to be one of the players that participated in the meeting. Abreu is easily the top veteran on the team, and a person that many of the younger players look up to on and off the field.

As first revealed by Liam Hendriks to @WaddleandSilvy on ESPN 1000, Tony La Russa held a meeting with his team leaders over the weekend. Hendriks:”One thing that was stated by Jose Abreu was our confidence turned into cockiness.We just expected to come in and roll like last year” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 17, 2022

Tony La Russa meeting sparks White Sox current winning streak

Since the meeting, the White Sox have not lost a game. The team has rattled off 5 straight wins. Even more important, they are starting to take advantage of home field. Their home record now sits at 30-29.

During this win streak, starting pitching and the bullpen have stepped up tremendously. The offense still lacks power but timely hitting has been very present lately. The White Sox have two more games with the Houston Astros before going to Cleveland for a 3 game set

