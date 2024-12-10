Ranking the Drippiest College Football Jerseys Ever Worn on the Field

From Classic to Cringe

You look good, you'll play good. Well, at least that's the hope, anyway. The jersey is a key swag factor in sports, and some are very ugly, while some make you want to buy one to wear yourself.

There are some really bad college football jerseys, like UCF “QR code” jerseys from 2023, which are easily the worst college football uniforms of all time. But for all the bad ones we see, we also get some gems, like the iconic Notre Dame uniforms with the gold helmet.

Players wearing uniforms is deeply rooted in the nature of sports, and it brings the team together, as well as the fans, who can sport their favorite players or team jerseys and feel like a part of the team.

Who has the best college football jersey? This list features both specific colorways, but also the best overall jerseys from programs.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide

It’s hard to leave Alabama off any list concerning college football, and they won’t be left off this one. The iconic color is even in the name, as Alabama’s crimson uniforms are one of the most famous in college football.

On top of looking clean, they are also historic, as Alabama has stuck with the iconic crimson uniforms for 60 years. It’s hard to hear the color “crimson” and not immediately think of college football and subsequently the Crimson Tide. When you can own a color like that, you deserve a spot on the list.

9. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles have a unique look to their uniforms thanks to their Native American ties to the Seminole tribe. The spear on the helmet is something unique to Florida State’s uniform that makes them stand out, and the gold and red color scheme of the uniforms, coupled with the Native American design elements thrown in, makes the Seminoles uniform a top-10.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee’s all-black jersey already made this list, but the original Tennessee uniforms have to have a spot on the list as well.

Tennessee has been rocking the iconic orange and white uniforms with the big T since 1967, standing the test of time and surviving all these years without too many variations in design. The jerseys look clean and Tennessee is the only school on the list featured twice because of it.

7. Florida International Miami Vice

The next solo colorway featured in the list, one wouldn’t expect to see Florida International in any ranking lists for their performance, but they sure look good for an average team in a non-power five conference.

The Miami Vice colorway is one of the dopest-looking jerseys I’ve ever seen, making them the second colorway-specific uniform on the list. If you’re going to be a team that often plays sub-.500 football, you might as well look good on the field if you’re going to lose.

6. LSU Tigers

The Tigers made history in 1957 by wearing white jerseys both at home and on the road. The unique idea featured a clean design of white jerseys with the iconic yellow helmet that LSU wore both on the road and at home, becoming the first team in college football to normalize such an idea.

The NCAA actually banned LSU from wearing white for a while from 1983 until 1994, when they permitted it once again after backlash.

The LSU whiteout uniforms are my favorite white uniforms in college football, as they are both historic and the coolest-looking.

5. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are famous for their intense brandings and tricked-out fields, floors, uniforms, and jerseys, all thanks to Phil Knight. The founder of Nike is an Oregon alumnus, and as such, Nike is the sporting goods sponsor for the school, giving Oregon arguably the coolest gear in college sports thanks to Phil Knight and Nike’s relationship with the school.

It’s hard to pin one single uniform design as the “best” for Oregon, but it gets the fifth spot because of the many variations and colorways Oregon presents each year. Nike is constantly coming out with cooler and cooler designs for Oregon each year it seems.

Maybe the coolest design, the “Duck” uniform, resembled the mascot for the Ducks, with orange calves/shoes, white up to the midsection, a green jersey, and a white helmet. This design was the most fun, but also still had a great eye appeal.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have another uniform that is famous for its helmet. The distinguishing mark of the Ohio State helmet is the classic Buckeye stickers that cover the helmets, giving them a unique look that no other team has.

The famous stickers replace the logo that basically every other team in college football has, and it’s a fantastic touch to finish off a clean uniform the Buckeyes have. Bonus entry here for the Buckeye’s all-grey uniforms, which are as clean a colorway as you will find.

3. Tennessee Volunteers All-Black

The Tennessee All-Blacks are the coolest college football uniforms. The blackout helmets with black visors are one of the coolest things I have seen featured in a uniform before. The neon orange stands out in contrast with the black on the helmet, jersey, and pants as well.

These uniforms pop in photos and even on the field, and they are the first colorway-specific uniforms on the list for a reason. I wish Tennessee wore these for every game.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Another uniform that gets a top spot on this list for its helmet, the Michigan Wolverines have one of the greatest college football uniforms of all time. Made famous by the wing design on their helmet, the iconic piece of the uniform has a fun story.

The wing design on Michigan’s helmets was introduced in 1937 by coach Fritz Crisler, who used it as a way for the quarterback to identify his receivers. The unique idea stuck, as Michigan still sports the helmets today. One of the most iconic looks in college football started all because the coach wanted to make sure the quarterback could identify his receivers. Incredible. The blue and yellow in Michigan’s uniform have stood the test of time, and one of the most storied programs in the nation also has one of the best uniforms.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Is there anything more iconic in sports than the gold helmets that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish brandish each weekend in the fall? Perhaps one of the most distinguishable helmets in all of sports, the helmets alone make the Fighting Irish’s uniform the best college football uniform of all time.

The iconic blue and gold color palette stands the test of time, as does the historic program of the Fighting Irish. Every time I see that gold helmet, I can’t help but think of Rudy on the shoulders of his teammates as they chant his name. It’s hard for any other uniform to top this one.

