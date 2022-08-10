Ten Fastest NFL Players in 2022 Ranked

The National Football League is home to some of the world’s most athletic and dominant players. Making it into the NFL takes a lot of work and dedication, and only the best in the sport even has a slight chance of making it to the big time.

If you are impressed by the speed of some NFL Rookie Wide Receivers, or you have noticed a few veteran players who can still keep up with younger counterparts, you may be wondering about their actual speed.

Coming up with a ranking of the fastest players in the NFL is not too much of a challenge, as there is readily available information about each athlete’s fastest speeds during a given campaign.

Below is a ranking of the ten fastest NFL players in the 2022 season.

1. Melvin Gordon

A running back who lines up for the Denver Broncos, Melvin Gordon is the fastest player in the NFL at present. He has clocked a top speed of 21.52 miles per hour in the past year, which is why the Broncos can often use their run game to put opponents on the back foot.

Gordon is not only very fast, but he is also extremely versatile and great with his hands. He can get through defenses with ease using several signature moves, which is why he has been excellent in the NFL for the past six seasons.

2.Sammy Watkins

A wide receiver with the Baltimore Ravens, Sammy Watkins is one of the quickest players in the entire league. With a top speed of 21.05 miles per hour, Watkins has shown in the past year why he has been on so many successful teams during his career.

Watkins has played for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs, before making his way to the Ravens in April 2021 through a trade agreement.

3. Devin Duvernay

With a top speed of 21.01 miles per hour, Devin Duvernay is one of the fastest NFL athletes in the world in 2022. He is a wide receiver who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, coming to the franchise in 2020 through the NFL Draft.

Injuries to both Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman in the past season gave Duvernay a chance to show his quality, and he has not let the Ravens down in any of the games he has played.

4. Khalil Herbert

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Khalil Herbert soon showed his value to the Chicago Bears when he got on the team. He is a running back who often rotates with teammate David Montgomery for the starting position on the team.

While Herbert is not always the first choice with the Bears, he does make important contributions during the season. When his teammate Montgomery needs a rest, he is the man the team can send out to devastatingly run at the opposition defense.

5. David Montgomery

With a top speed of 20.80 miles per hour, not many defenders have a chance to catch David Montgomery when he is in full flow. The Chicago Bears star is a running back who is known for his incredible turning speed and trickery.

Montgomery was also a star in his college days, winning the 2015 Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year before he got to the NFL.

6. Joe Mixon

Another extremely fast player when he is firing on all cylinders, Joe Mixon is a running back who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. He managed a speed of 20.66 in the NFL last year, which is part of the reason he has such an easy time getting clear of the defense and getting his team big yards during important moments of matches.

7. Brandin Cooks

A star from his college days and now in the NFL, Brandin Cooks is the seventh fastest player in the league. He plays for the Houston Texans and even has an All-American honor to his name for his performances with the team.

Not only did he clock a speed of 20.62 miles per hour last year, but he also managed 1,150 yards on 81 receptions in 2020. Cooks got his team six touchdowns in the NFL that year.

8. Henry Ruggs

Managing a speed of 20.62 miles per hour last year, Henry Ruggs is one of the fastest players in the NFL. He plays for Las Vegas Raiders as a wide receiver and has no problem getting by the defenders who are covering him during offensive plays.

One of the key reasons the Raiders are such a formidable team is because they have Ruggs, who can stretch defenses with ease and put them on the back foot.

9. Isaiah McKenzie

Another wide receiver who is on the Buffalo Bills, Isaiah McKenzie, is a rapid athlete who can beat anyone in the league on his day. He clocked a speed of 20.52 miles per hour last season.

McKenzie may be 27 now, but he is still very quick off the mark. He puts a lot of work behind the scenes on his fitness and conditioning, ensuring that he is in top shape when each season rolls around.

10. Anthony Schwartz

A wide receiver who plays for the Cleveland Browns, Anthony Schwartz is the tenth-fastest player in the NFL at present. He managed an impressive speed of 20.43 miles per hour while carrying the ball during one of the team’s games in the 2022 season.

While he is now a more experienced player, Schwartz was always very quick, even when he came into the league. He has one of the best times for an under-18 in the 100 meters sprint race in the entire world.

