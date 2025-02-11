Chicago Bears top 5 cap casualties for 2025 revealed

Per Over The Cap, the Chicago Bears enter the 2025 offseason with $62 million in cap space, the sixth-most in the league. The Bears have plenty of holes to fill in Ben Johnson’s first season with the team, especially in the trenches.

How many pieces the Bears add in free agency next month will determine how flexible general manager Ryan Poles can be in the draft, where the team is due three selections in the first 42 picks. The Bears have several players to consider moving on from before free agency so they can spend on more beneficial players in 2025.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic identified five of the most likely cap casualties for the Bears in 2025.

1. Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard

Last year, the Bears signed the two-time All-Pro safety to a two-year deal worth $15 million. The Bears would save $7 million by cutting him and would take a $1.5 million hit in dead cap.

Byard had a solid season in Chicago, starting in all 17 games. He recorded 130 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

Byard was much better as a run defender than at coverage in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 72.0 overall grade for his first season in Chicago. What the Bears decide to do with Byard could depend on new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme.

Given Jaquan Brisker’s injury history, it might make more sense for the Bears to keep Byard around in 2025. Though Chicago needs to think about drafting a safety in April.

Chicago Bears predicted to make one easy decision in 2025 free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE