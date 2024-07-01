Chicago Bears insider thinks Tory Taylor could play at a crazy new position

A Chicago Bears insider thinks punter Tory Taylor could be tried in a new position this season. The Bears selected the Iowa star in the fourth round of the draft with the hopes he could back up opponents inside the five-yard line like he did in college.

However, things are changing with special teams in the NFL this season. The league’s new kickoff rules are giving coaches headaches this offseason as they figure out what to do at the kicker position.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to use a safety as a kicker this year

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said earlier this offseason that, like in the XFL with similar rules, the kicker will be expected to make more tackles this season. The Chiefs plan to keep their kicker, Harrison Butker, on the sideline for most kickoffs. They’ll use safety Justin Reid as a kicker on the majority of kickoffs where they don’t need a touchback.

Would Tory Taylor make a good kicker?

Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic answered a question from a fan on whether there is a serious probability the Bears would use Taylor on kickoffs this season. Fishbain thinks Taylor could be a “creative” option for the Bears:

This will be one of the biggest storylines of the preseason and the regular season throughout the league. It’s brand new and no one really knows what to expect. The Bears have a few things going for them — special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was in the meetings with the league to implement the new rule, Eberflus does not minimize special teams, and the Bears have some good kicking and return options… As you mentioned, Taylor gives Hightower some options, along with Cairo Santos, to be creative with kickoffs.

The Chicago Bears shouldn’t risk their punter

Using Taylor on kickoffs seems counterintuitive. Why would the Bears risk Taylor suffering an injury in order to protect Santos? Taylor is arguably more valuable to the Bears than Santos.

If the Bears have another player on the roster capable of kicking the ball, it would make more sense for them to use a skilled player as a kicker on kickoffs.

