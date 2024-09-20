Chicago Bears lose offensive weapon to injured reserve after surgery

Friday’s injury report from the Chicago Bears was a doozy. The Bears revealed wide receiver Keenan Allen would miss Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to “personal” reasons.

Head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Friday the team would be without one of their running backs for at least the next four games.

Travis Homer is going on injured reserve

Running back Travis Homer was added to the injury report on Thursday for a finger issue. He was limited in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday. The Bears ruled him out against the Colts for Week 3.

During his presser on Friday, Eberflus said the Bears would be putting Homer on injured reserve before their game against the Colts. Homer had surgery to fix the finger injury.

Homer’s injury should free up Roschon Johnson to play against the Colts on Sunday. The 2023 fourth-round pick has been a healthy scratch in the first two weeks. He dealt with an injury in training camp.

Is Velus Jones Jr. still a running back?

One other important note from running back depth. Velus Jones Jr. was moved to running back from wide receiver during training camp. He started the first two weeks of the regular season by practicing with the running backs. Jones was seen participating in drills with wide receivers on Thursday.

Bears’ running backs head into their Week 3 contest with abysmal numbers on the ground to start the year. D’Andre Swift, one of the Bears’ bigger free agent acquisitions this spring, has just 48 yards on 24 carries. Homer has 16 yards on three carries. Khalil Herbert has run four times for seven yards.

Minus Caleb Williams, the Bears don’t have 100 yards on the ground. Five rushers have a combined 34 carries for 96 yards.

