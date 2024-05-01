BREAKING: Chicago Bears cut 2-year starter after drafting replacement

The Chicago Bears are cutting a two-year starter following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears made a bold move when they drafted punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round.

The Chicago Bears had punting problems

Taylor was a standout with Iowa. However, the Bears wasted used a draft pick on Trenton Gill in 2022 to take a punter. Gill had a decent rookie campaign, but he struggled last season. He was the 38th in net yards per punt last season, and he had the fourth-worst percentage of punts (26.9%) inside the 20-yard line.

The Bears waived Trenton Gill

Per a statement by the Bears, the team waived Gill.

The Bears didn’t need to keep Gill after drafting Taylor on Saturday. The Bears are allowed to keep 90 players on their offseason roster, but they can use Gill’s position for a player who has a chance to compete for a job this August. Gill will now have a chance to sign with a new team for the upcoming season.

