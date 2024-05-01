Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears cut 2-year starter after drafting replacement

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Trenton Gill
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are cutting a two-year starter following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears made a bold move when they drafted punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round.

The Chicago Bears had punting problems

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill (16) during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor was a standout with Iowa. However, the Bears wasted used a draft pick on Trenton Gill in 2022 to take a punter. Gill had a decent rookie campaign, but he struggled last season. He was the 38th in net yards per punt last season, and he had the fourth-worst percentage of punts (26.9%) inside the 20-yard line.

The Bears waived Trenton Gill

NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Jul 29, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA;  Bears punter Trenton Gill (16) during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Per a statement by the Bears, the team waived Gill.

The Bears didn’t need to keep Gill after drafting Taylor on Saturday. The Bears are allowed to keep 90 players on their offseason roster, but they can use Gill’s position for a player who has a chance to compete for a job this August. Gill will now have a chance to sign with a new team for the upcoming season.

Related: Bears take punter with one of their five draft picks 

NCAA Football: Illinois at Iowa
Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) is recognized during senior day before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

