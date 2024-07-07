Tyler Reddick’s paint scheme is inspired by an iconic image of Michael Jordan

NASCAR is back in the city of Chicago again for the 2024 version of the street race, a year after rain limited the festivities in 2023. With racing back in Chicago, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is paying homage to Chicago’s greatest athlete.

Reddick is sporting an awesome Michael Jordan paint scheme that pays homage to Jordan’s career in Chicago featuring his iconic “Jumpman” pose on the hood. The paint scheme was unveiled last year for the Chicago race but used as just a show car.

Now, Reddick is bringing that to the course and it’s a fan favorite scheme. Check out Reddick’s scheme for the race in Chicago below including a special video that pays homage to a Chicago Bulls theme song:

The Jumpman returns to the iconic streets of Chicago 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DoSdi1zd4N — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) June 27, 2024

The scheme features an iconic image of Jordan dunking to promote the Air Jordan 1 model back in 1985 before its release. The “jumpman” pose was then used as the official logo for Jordan.

Reddick has sported some pretty awesome paint schemes in the past for 23XI Racing, including ones that pay homage to Michael Jordan. With this race being in Chicago, it was a no-brainer for the 23XI team to do something special and give the fans a treat.

UPDATE: Reddick finished second in the Grant Park 165 race on Sunday as Alex Bowman took the checkered flag.

