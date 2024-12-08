The Chicago Bears continue their prep for their Week 14 contest on Sunday on the road in San Franscisco against the 49ers, which will be new head coach Thomas Brown’s first game. With the final five games of the 2024 season seen as an expanded audition time for both coaches and players, it may be best for one wide receiver to get a look, especially with injuries plaguing the position this week. Second-year pass-catcher Tyler Scott has received virtually no playing time this season, and now with the team playing out the schedule, it may be best to give him an extended look before the offseason.

Tyler Scott can provide a different option in Chicago’s passing offense before the end of 2024

The Bears drafted Tyler Scott last season in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the prospect from Cincinnati was expected to be a deep ball threat, while he was touted for route-running and sure hands. During his rookie season, he caught 17 passes for 168 yards, including recording a reception in four of Chicago’s final five games of 2023. Although Scott didn’t have standout numbers as a rookie, he was targeted on several throws over 35 yards or long by then starting quarterback Justin Fields, as it became apparent that the Bears’ offense wanted to utilize him as a deep threat.

The utilization carried over to the preseason this year as Scott was targeted by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second week of the preseason schedule. the wide receiver targeted on a throw over 40 yards, which resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty that set Chicago’s offense up with a goal to go situation. Leading up to the regular season, many fans and analysts believed Tyler Scott would be the team’s fourth wide receiver behind DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, and be used as a deep shot pass-catcher.

Through the first 13 weeks of 2024, Scott has been inactive for five games and has recorded three or fewer snaps in other seven contests. With Moore and Allen missing practice time this week due to injuries, it is likely that Tyler Scott will not only receive an increased snap count but probably several targets against the 49ers. With injuries to running backs D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, it is likely that the Bears offense will likely be pass heavy, especially with how Williams has played over the past several weeks.

If Moore is out while Allen is slowed due to injuries, it will be up to Odunze, Scott, and DeAndre Carter to be the productive trio at the wide receiver position. Tyler Scott could be targeted on several throws either from the slot position or on throws downfield over 20 yards or more. Having a deep threat could be extremely significant as Odunze could be deployed in Moore’s role at wide receiver instead of the tradition deep threat that he is when everyone is healthy.

Having Scott will provide a new wrinkle to Thomas Brown’s passing offense for WIlliams as the second-year wide receiver can allow for the rookie quarterback to air it out completely. Chicago’s offense has really only used Odunze on deep throws of 35 yards or more this season with varying success. Tyler Scott can really enable Williams to show off his generational arm strength and give him a chance to make one or two attempts where the ball collects 40 or more air yards.

Tyler Scott could resolve some potential roster questions heading into this offseason

Getting Scott getting more playing time with the remaining games left in the 2024 season is also vital to help general manager Ryan Poles when it comes to upcoming offseason plans. Allen will be a free agent after this year and it may be difficult to re-sign him or there might be a situation where the new incoming head coach wants to go in a different direction at wide receiver. This will lead a void for the third receiver spot, but Scott could prove to be a solution if he plays well once he is given more playing time.

Having options at the wide receiver position before reaching free agency or the draft would be a massive benefit to Poles, given the holes he will have to address along the offensive and defensive line. Chicago’s general manager could have the option of retaining Allen and having Scott as the team’s fourth wide receiver or have the second-year pass-catcher as the third option and find a cost-effective solution to address depth. It’s vital to have as many as possible before the end of season to minimize the amount of roster changes once the Bears’ hired their new head coach.

Tyler Scott’s ability to go deep will be especially beneficial to help with Williams’ development before the end of the season. The rookie quarterback hasn’t had many completed throws of 40 yards or longer this season, as accuracy has been an issue on deep ball attempts. Scott is arguably Chicago’s fastest pass-catcher and could allow Williams to develop a comfort level on deep ball throws that has been an issue all season.

With Chicago having a good chance to be eliminated from playoff over the next few weeks, it is extremely beneficial to get a look at every player on the roster, including a young pass-catcher like Tyler Scott. Fans and media have wondered why Scott has been virtually inactive all season long, but with Brown as the new head coach, the second-year wide receiver could get significant playing-time. It makes no sense for a team that could be facing a void at the wide receiver position to not give a look to a player the front office has been excited for since he was drafted back in 2023.

