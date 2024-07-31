The Chicago Bears will be playing their first football game of the 2024 season on Thursday when they travel to Canton, Ohio to participate in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans. It is still unknown whether the Bears’ offensive starters or significant backups will play in the contest that is the unofficial kickoff to the NFL season. One offensive player who could see playing time on Thursday and may be a vital piece as the season progresses is second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott, who is having a great start to training camp.

Tyler Scott Has A Chance To Capitalize Heavily While In A Limited Role

Tyler Scott was drafted last year in the fourth round and was viewed as a potential deep-threat wide receiver for Chicago’s offense. Coming out of Cincinnati, outside of the deep-play ability, the pass-catcher was heralded by draft scouts for his reliable hands and superb route-running. Although the Bears’ front office believed they were getting a potential steal in the rookie wide receiver, his production in 2023 was very low for a first-year player.

During Tyler Scott’s first year in the NFL, the rookie only caught 17 passes for 168 with no touchdowns. His lack of production could be less because of his inabilities to make a play and more due to Chicago’s quarterback position and offensive scheme. Very rarely did offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, dial up deep passing plays for the rookie from Cincinnati, nor was he targeted consistently by quarterback Justin Fields.

Of the 17 passes caught by Scott, he averaged more targets and receptions with second-string quarterback Tyson Bagent in a five game span than he did during the time Fields was the starter for 13 games. The rookie only was targeted five time in the first five games of the season with only three receptions. Once Fields returned in Week 11, Tyler Scott was still used sparingly, as he had multiple games with one or less target and reception.

With the immense overhaul to Chicago’s offense during the past offseason, with the hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, drafting of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, and the acquisition of Pro Bowl pass-catcher Keenan Allen, it appears Scott role will be reduced to being a fourth wide receiver option. Despite being pushed down the depth chart, the second-year pass-catcher’s presence is still significant to keep an eye on given the short-term and long-term set up of the offense. If Allen, Odunze, or DJ Moore go down with an injury, Tyler Scott will be the next man up in an offensive scheme that heavily utilizes the incorporation of Mutiple wide receivers.

Scott doesn’t need to emerge as a surprise difference-maker for the offense in 2024, but just needs to make the most of the limited roles he will be deployed in. More than likely, Waldron will look to deploy the second-year pass-catcher on deep routes where he is freed up due to opposing defenses paying too much attention to stopping Odunze or Moore. Additionally, Williams could target Tyler Scott when the receiver plays in the slot as he will need to work himself open and be a reliable option when everyone else is covered.

Tyler Scott Can Solve Some Important Questions About Chicago’s Long-Term Future

From a long-term standpoint, growth and development from Scott is imperative and vital to provide flexibility to Chicago’s offense and the entire roster. it is likely that the Bears will move on from Allen after 2024 as he is a free agent after the season and could be too costly, even on a short-term deal, for the Bears to retain. If Tyler Scott can perform well in the limited roles provided to him, he could enable Chicago to move on from the Pro Bowl wide receiver, and not be hurt by a lack of production.

Furthermore, if Scott can prove to be a credible replacement for Allen, it could allow general manager Ryan Poles to forgo using a potential draft selection on a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still having a top-level trio of receivers, gives Poles freedom to solidify the roster with draft selections to address any potential lingering weaknesses ahead of a Super Bowl window. Chicago’s general manager has had success using mid-to-late round picks to find quality players, including Roschon Johnson and Braxton Jones.

If Tyler Scott can show promise this season, he could establish himself as a reliable long-term option, that may not be too expensive. The key goal for the second-year pass-catcher is to be a consistent target capable of being both a deep threat and a slot option who can be an insurance blanket for Williams, if targets like Odunze or Moore are not open. Every successful offense thrives when they have multiple wide receivers talented enough to not only get open, but excel in the specific roles they are utilized in.

There will be opportunities for Tyler Scott to demonstrate his value to the Chicago Bears, as all focus will be on Moore, Allen, and Odunze at the wide receiver position. Although there are high expectations for the Bears in 2024, it is vital to remember that Poles is focused on the long-term success of the team, giving them a chance to consistently compete for the playoffs and Super Bowl. Scott can establish himself as core piece of the long-term future if he can make the most of opposing defenses focusing their attention on the other players on Chicago’s offense.

